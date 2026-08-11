Marvel’s Best TV Show Has Just Been Canceled, So What’s Next?

Wonder Man was highly regarded as one of the better characters on the TV side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the only one to receive an Emmy nomination, many consider the series to be Marvel’s best work post-Avengers: Endgame. The series detailed the aspiring actor Simon Williams as he falls into working on the in-universe “Wonder Man” movie reboot with legendary director Von Kovak. After Season 1’s finale, fans were excited to see that the series was set to get a Season 2 for a few months before Marvel unceremoniously announced its cancellation with Disney+.

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With the cancellation of Wonder Man, many MCU fans began to look towards the future of the MCU’s TV universe, hoping to get excited, but soon discovered there wasn’t much left to be excited about. The only upcoming confirmed Marvel show is the third season of Daredevil: Born Again; where once there was always a Marvel show on the horizon, now it seems as if the MCU is lacking.

Future Marvel Shows Aren’t Even MCU Shows Anymore

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The MCU likes to keep things under wraps, but a few shows are currently in development. The first is Vision Quest, a solo Vision series starring Paul Bettany, with showrunner Terry Matalas, best known for his work on Star Trek: Picard. The series follows the rebooted White Vision after the events of Wandavision, as he seeks new meaning in life. Fan excitement for this show isn’t at its highest, with many even having forgotten that it’s slated for release. Whether it will be any good will be decided on October 14th, when it releases.

The next show is the second season of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, an adjacent-MCU program. Set in an alternate reality, the series focuses on Peter Parker’s early days as the webcrawler, similar to shows like Spectacular Spider-Man or Ultimate Spider-Man. While details about the second season haven’t been released, it is set to premiere sometime in the Fall of 2026. A third season was also announced.

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The third show is Daredevil: Born Again‘s Season 3, following Charlie Cox’s Daredevil after a groundbreaking season finale saw the character incarcerated for his actions as Daredevil throughout the series, in exchange for getting Wilson Fisk exiled from New York. Cox’s Daredevil is likely one of the most beloved television properties from the MCU, with fans clamoring for his appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. But it’s clear that Daredevil’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home may be the only time the webcrawler and lawyer will interact in the MCU.

Events from Spider-Man‘s movies, the Avengers movies, and more don’t seem to affect the Daredevil world, and vice versa. There’ll likely be more Daredevil stories in the future, as long as Marvel wants them. This third season is set to release in March of 2027, keeping it in Phase 6 of the MCU.

Marvel – Disney+

The fourth show is one about which the MCU hasn’t revealed any major details. The animated second season of Marvel Zombies was confirmed on April 6, 2026. Acting as a continuation of the lackluster first season, the series is a spin-off of Marvel’s already-lacking What If…? animated production. The confirmation for this series was made on “The Escape Pod” by Brad Winderbaum, and no details have been confirmed since.

The other Marvel show in production is the continuation of X-Men 97, but as a spin-off show with no connection or crossover with the MCU, it won’t play much of a role in the MCU’s upcoming X-Men films. Thankfully, both X-Men universes can coexist for mutant fans out there.

The MCU Is Putting TV Behind Them

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In the wake of Wonder Man’s cancellation, the showrunner said that “there was a decision made internally between Disney and Marvel that this didn’t make sense for them — even though a few months ago it did.” From this quote and the lack of upcoming shows directly connected to the MCU, it becomes clear that Marvel and Disney are shifting focus away from creating television and instead keeping their focus on their cinematic projects. There are even reports that Kevin Feige said there would be far less TV in the future to make the MCU franchise more enjoyable for audiences.

The decision makes sense, even if it is unfair for the Wonder Man team. For years, fans have complained about the overload of content they had to watch to keep up with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so by deciding to stay away from streaming, Marvel is making its universe slightly more digestible. With rare exceptions, fans should likely brace themselves for the future of Marvel television to focus on unconnected Marvel projects like X-Men 97 and Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man.