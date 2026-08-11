5 Best Characters in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls & One Will Surprise You

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is finally arrived, and its competitive landscape is already starting to take shape. Arc System Works has built the game around four-character tag teams, giving players an unusually large number of ways to approach each matchup. Yet even with all those factors, some characters are quickly establishing themselves as clear frontrunners for the best characters and dominating tier lists. Speed, assists, mix-ups, range, defensive options, and how easily a character can create openings all matter.

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Despite what you might think, the actual comics and power scaling of the Marvel Universe does not dictate who the strongest Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls characters are. But after seeing the roster in action, it should be no surprise that several names are popping up when determining who is at the top. That said, one of the most surprising characters is absolutely rocking the competitive scene. With that said, here are the five top tier characters in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, including one shocking addition.

5) Spider-Man

image courtesy of arc system works

Spider-Man fits incredibly well into Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls meta. His greatest strength is mobility, allowing him to move quickly and create unpredictable situations. Then there are his web-based attacks which further add to his mix-up, affecting how he approaches and dictating how the opponent can approach. Considering how important mix-ups are in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, this makes Spider-Man an absolutely menace, proving Jonah J. Jameson right.

His placement among the game’s best characters also makes sense when looking at his Assist options. Spider-Man’s Assault can drag an opponent toward your active fighter, creating opportunities that other characters cannot replicate in quite the same way. That ability is particularly useful when building a team around aggressive characters because it helps bring opponents into the range where a follow-up attack can begin. In a game built around switching characters and extending pressure, an assist that actively moves the opponent is extremely valuable.

That said, Spider-Man is not as technical as you would expect, making him a great pick to get into the game. With players learning matchups, understanding assists, and discovering which combinations work consistently. A fast character with strong mobility and a useful assist can exploit that uncertainty. He also can slot into many teams thanks to his versatility.

4) Magneto

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On the other hand, Magneto is a very technical character. Where Spider-Man moves around the battlefield, Magneto makes it work in his favor and controls it. His unique mechanic allows him to collect debris from his attacks, powering himself up and throwing them at his foes. This gives him great potential as players learn his abilities, showing a massive skill ceiling, if somewhat difficult to learn.

is projectile is particularly important because it helps build the debris that powers his skills. He also has one of the strongest Shooter assists in the early game, giving teams a fast projectile that can cover a significant amount of space. The supplied tier data places Magneto in S-tier for Shooter and Assault assists, which says a lot about how valuable he can be even when he is not the character currently doing the attacking.

The catch is that Magneto obviously requires a lot more knowledge and skill to pilot. Maximizing his potential means understanding how his unique mechanic plays with each of his attacks. That learning curve is part of why he can look less overwhelming than Magik or Blade in the hands of a new player. But those who have mastered Magneto show exactly why he belongs on this list.

3) Blade

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Blade is arguably the easiest character to understand and pickup on this list, but that doesn’t mean he is weak. He is fast, aggressive, and has tools that allow him to maintain pressure without requiring the player to constantly rethink the fundamentals of their team. Blade can function both as a rush down close-range fighter, but also pressure opponents from afar, forcing them to approach. So, while not as versatile as Spider-Man, he is an exceptional pick.

His Assist options are another reason Blade has become such an early standout. His Vertical assist covers a huge area with the Muramasa blade, making it particularly effective against opponents attempting to jump or approach from above. He also performs well as a Shooter because his bullets come out rapidly. That combination gives Blade useful answers at multiple distances, while his speed allows him to capitalize when those assists create an opening.

During the betas, Blade was one of the most picked characters, not just because he is cool, but also because he is strong. Blade is not simply benefiting from being easy to pick up; he has tools that remain useful when players begin understanding the game at a deeper level. His speed, pressure, assists, and ability to create unpredictable situations make him one of the safest choices for anyone looking to pick a good character.

2) Magik

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Magik is by far one of the best characters in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls, and definitely my main. She excels at unpredictability thanks to her portals that allow her to teleport or redirect projectiles. Being able to attack at unexpected angles like this, along with her massive reach make her a major threat. Magik’s tool make her excel at close-range combat but not totally reliant on approaching.

Her Assault assist is arguably even more impressive. Magik slams her Soulsword into the ground, producing three fiery pillars that are difficult to avoid. It does slightly less damage than some of the strongest Assault assists, but raw damage is not everything. The pillars are easier to connect with and can open an opponent up for follow-up attacks. That makes Magik an excellent partner for characters who want to turn an assist into a full combo sequence.

Another reason why Magik stands out among the best is because of how her gimmick works. There is no resource management to her portals. Players simply need to learn how to position them and recognize when teleporting creates an advantage, something I am still working on. Overall, Magik caters to those who favor a high-risk, high-reward playstyle and aren’t afraid to overreach and capitalize on mistakes.

1) Hulk

image courtesy of arc system works

Perhaps the most surprising character in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls’ roster is Hulk. He is enormous, cannot perform aerial dashes, incredibly slow, and presents one of the largest targets in the roster. Compared with the lightning-fast movement of Spider-Man, Blade, and Magik, Hulk can initially seem like an odd choice for a list of the best Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls characters. That is precisely what makes him such a surprise.

Hulk’s advantage is that attacking him can be a terrible decision. His Gamma radiation unique ability can be activated while an opponent is down, allowing him to build toward his Gamma Rage state and dramatically increase the threat he presents. His armor lets him push through attacks, while his enormous hitboxes give his attacks impressive range. It is difficult to determine when it is safe to approach, attack, and even retreat thanks to his range and strength.

Despite this, Hulk features a simple playstyle. His entire gameplay is to attack, power up, and counter attack. is size is a weakness, but his ability to turn that weakness into a defensive trap is why he has quickly become one of the strongest early choices. Sometimes the simplest option is the best, and Hulk proves this to be surprisingly affective. It is likely that the best characters will change as updates and balancing patches are released, but right now, Hulk is the shocking lead amongst a group of powerful characters.