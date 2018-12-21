The 2018 ComicBook.com Golden Issue Award for Best Visual Effects

Every year to help ring in the holidays, the crew here at ComicBook.com assembles to try and determine the best content to come out in the past 12 months across all facets of entertainment. The annual ComicBook.com Golden Issue Awards celebrate the best of the best in movies, television, anime, video games, and comic books.

With genre blockbusters a tremendous chunk of box office revenue, it seems as if the movies get bigger and better each year. With the introduction of 3D films and IMAX theaters, visual effects have been made into the foundation of the industry.

Visual effects can make or break a movie. If effects are outstanding — see James Cameron’s Avatar — a movie can break every box office record on the face of the planet. If effects are off-putting, well… it might make for an unpleasant box office experience for an unlucky movie studio.

After a thorough nomination process where the ComicBook.com team gathered to talk over the best uses of visual effects in the past year, we’ve finally come to a conclusion.

And the winner of Best Visual Effects is…

Avengers: Infinity War!

Nothing short of a spectacle, the visual effects behind Marvel Studios‘ Avengers: Infinity War provoked jaw-dropping reactions from the time the first frame showed on the screen throughout the end of the two-and-half-hour film.

Though Infinity War was a visual masterpiece throughout, there were a few moments in particular that really stood out with ComicBook.com staff. The movie featured a massive set piece built around the fictional country of Wakanda and once Thanos’ army of Outriders started to invade the country, it was clear Marvel Studios meant business with their visual effects.

While an army of thousands upon thousands of alien dogs is sure to grab your attention, there might not be another moment in Infinity War that stands out as much as the Battle of Titan. The all-hands-on-deck fight sequence included some of the Marvel Cinematic Universes most stunning moments.

From Thanos using his Infinity Gauntlet to destroy a moon, which caused Spider-Man to “THWIP” his way through the debris to the group holding the Mad Titan down with the Crimson Bands of Cyttorak to the Sorcerer Surpreme creating multiple projections of himself in an attempt to thwart Thanos, enough took place during the battle to please visual effects aficionados from all walks of life.

