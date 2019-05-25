Agents of SHIELD Fans Can’t Stop Raving about the Latest Trippy Episode

Minor spoilers up ahead for Agents of SHIELD! The latest episode of Agents of SHIELD ended up being one of the funniest, most bonkers parts of the series.”Fear and Loathing on the Planet of Kitson” found the space-bound SHIELD agents stuck on the planet of Kitson and when hallucinogenic alien food is introduced into the mix, things started to get pretty trippy.

One of the most visually-wowing episodes of late, fans can’t stop raving about the episode. Keep scrolling to see what some fans are saying…

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC starting at 8/7 p.m. Central.

Crying Real Tears

I CAN’T STOP LAUGHING I DIDN’T EXPECT THIS FROM THIS EPISODE #AgentsofSHIELD — sydney 🐺 (@higherfurther) May 25, 2019

Everything is Amazing

Daisy still being able to beat the dude’s asses while high as a kite, and without her quake powers because she’d need Jemma to aim. Everything is amazing. #AgentsOfSHIELD pic.twitter.com/bLjLo4WmqB — Sarah 💜 (@CrazyGirlVids) May 25, 2019

Heartbroken

#AgentsOfSHIELD was so so good tonight!!!!!! BUT THAT ENDING!!! My heart 💔💔 #Fitzsimmons — Nicole (@PuddleJumper8) May 25, 2019

Always Finding Solutions

IF I CANT QUAKE IT ILL BREAK IT #AgentsOfSHIELD MY HERO — kasey (@juliawickery) May 25, 2019

Holy Hell

I almost puked laughing at the absolute fever dream that was tonight’s #AgentsofSHIELD. Holy hell that was amazing. — Laurelei Lee (@Laurelei_Lee) May 25, 2019

*chefs kiss*

Tonight’s episode of #AgentsofSHIELD had everything – comedy, Space Vegas, a cool fight scene, the space team accidentally tripping balls, BFF bonding time, discussion of Hogwarts House sorting… pic.twitter.com/m3CMuf9SEB — charminggoats (@charminggoats) May 25, 2019

The Sunshine State

“Someone just described Florida” 😂😂😂😂 PIPER #AgentsofSHIELD — Meelaud Moazampour (@M_Laud) May 25, 2019

Nailing It!

I love tonight’s ep so much. Space can be fun and weird and they are nailing it!#AgentsofSHIELD — Ramon (@ramon790) May 25, 2019

Monkey Fitz

Non-Stop Laughing