All New Venom’s Family Is About to Be Torn Apart

All-New Venom made waves across the entire comic book community when it revealed that Mary Jane Watson was the newest host for Venom, but she’s been keeping it a secret from everyone, even her family. She’s been desperate to keep Paul and her new foster child Dylan from finding out that her and the symbiote have been permanently bonded, but Paul found out right when the readers did too, and now her closely-held secret identity is coming apart at the seams. Mary Jane and Venom have been captured by the anti-symbiote organization known as S.C.A.R. and they have a secret weapon up their sleeves. Classic Spider-Man villain Doctor Octopus is working with them, and he intends to bring the All-New Venom down once and for all. That’s if her secret coming out doesn’t bring everything crashing down around her first.

Venom’s Secret Laundry Is Aired For Everyone

Issue #8 starts with Doctor Octopus interrogating Rick Jones, who was up until about five minutes ago the unwitting host for the Sleeper symbiote. Seeing that its host and itself are definitely going to be ripped apart for Doc Ock’s twisted experiments, Sleeper sends out a psychic message to all the symbiotes nearby, calling for help before they’re all disposed of. Back with Venom, the symbiotic duo has just stabbed Agent Anti-Venom Flash Thompson and screams for the rest of the S.C.A.R. agents to stand back. Most of them want to retreat, but their leader is willing to let Flash die to get their target. Dylan and the despicable Paul are watching from the sidelines, and Paul definitely lets it slip that Venom is a “she” and how concerned he is for her safety. Seeing MJ is in danger, Paul jumps in front of the agents and says that they have to go through him. Regrettably, they hesitate, and MJ uses the distraction to get away and answer the psychic call.

Dylan also gets the message, and after letting Paul Joe Robertson, and the recovering Flash know that he hates that all of them hid this from him. He thinks that everyone is laughing at him behind his back, and demands that Agent Anti-Venom goes to save Sleeper and Rick, because S.C.A.R. is planning to take them both down fast. Back at North Brother Island, Venom successfully infiltrates the base, only to come face to face with Doc Ock. Despite the creativity of MJ using Venom to create nine tentacles to Otto’s eight, Doctor Octopus manages to bring the pair down with the assistance of the S.C.A.R. agents. They want to unmask her, but after wiping his memory of Spider-Man’s secretary identity twice because of what he thinks is shame, Doc Ock is firmly against unmasking heroes. Instead, he just wants to kill her straight away. MJ is in definite trouble, and even if the others arrive in time to help, that still leaves her in some serious hot water with Dylan and her hateable husband.

Secrets Have Ruined MJ’s Family, So Please Let it Break

It’s no secret that nearly every single Spider-Man fan hates Paul, and those that don’t are trolls. Spidey’s fans want nothing more than for Paul to be kicked out of the picture and for MJ to get back with Peter, even if she has to drag Venom into their relationship. The cracks are definitely forming in their supposedly picturesque partnership. Paul and MJ have been fighting the entire series, and Paul has said that he doesn’t think he can handle being in a relationship with Mary Jane with Venom included. Couple that with the fact that Dylan now hates all of them, despite Venom’s biggest wish being to keep Dylan happy and safe, and we have the recipe for Marvel’s messiest breakup, which fans could not be more excited for. Solicits promise that things can only get worse more MJ and Paul, and I am praying they decide to finally call it quits. Let this nightmare finally end, and free MJ from being with Marvel’s most hated and most boring character ever created. She doesn’t even have to get back with Peter right away, just let her be away from Paul, even if everything needs to end in secret-driven stakes through all of their hearts.

All-New Venom #8 is on sale now!