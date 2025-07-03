I’m Really Worried About Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps For One Big Reason

Galactus will be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but Marvel Studios is running the risk of repeating a major villain mistake with the planet-eater. First introduced to Marvel Comics back in 1966’s Fantastic Four #48, Galactus is a massive cosmic being who travels around the universe with his Heralds seeking worlds that are suitable for him to devour. This hunger will bring him to the 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic Earth in 2025’s upcoming The Fantastic Four: First Steps, where he’ll come face-to-face with the MCU’s new Fantastic Four team.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Although not your typical villain – destroying worlds out of hunger, not malice – Galactus is one of Marvel’s most important, notable, and dangerous antagonists. This makes his debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps, played by British actor Ralph Ineson, even more exciting, but also opens the door for Marvel Studios to repeat a huge villain mistake. There are hopes that Marvel will avoid making Galactus a one-and-done villain, which is a fate that has befallen the likes of Malekith, Whiplash, the Red Skull, and Gorr the God Butcher, among many others. Galactus deserves to be a much more prominent threat.

In the six decades since his Marvel Comics debut, Galactus has been a major presence in the stories of the Fantastic Four and many other heroes. He has run-ins with Thor, the X-Men, Nova, the Hulk, and even Squirrel Girl, so it would be a shame for Marvel Studios to have the Fantastic Four defeat him in First Steps, removing him from the MCU before he can truly make an impact. Of course, there are clear ways for Marvel Studios to avoid this issue, and this could be helped by First Steps’ setting on an alternate version of Earth.

Speculation has been rife about how Galactus could join the MCU’s main continuity of Earth-616, the Sacred Timeline, after The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Some have theorized that Galactus could move across universes alongside the Fantastic Four, traveling to the 616 universe to find more planets to eat. This could set him up to target the MCU’s official Earth in sequels to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but also suggests bad news for the Fantastic Four’s homeworld, as Galactus might only move universes after destroying the Earth of his original reality.

There’s also been theories suggesting that Galactus could come to Earth searching for Franklin Richards, the son of Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal) and Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby). Franklin has reality-warping abilities in Marvel Comics, and the power to create new universes. Harnessing this gift could give Galactus an unlimited supply of planets to consume, allowing him to sustain himself for centuries to come, so this battle between the Fantastic Four and Galactus could become the MCU’s new long-running fight. We hope Galactus is a central antagonist for years to come, with First Steps marking just the beginning of his story.

Are you excited to see Galactus debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps? Let us know in the comments!