‘Agents of SHIELD’ Star On Daisy’s Future Dilemma

The latest season of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD took a trip to the future where Earth is destroyed and the surviving human population endure a dire existence under Kree rule. And it might be Daisy Johnson‘s fault.

Daisy has been identified as “The Destroyer of Worlds” in this post-apocalyptic future. And even if the team makes their way back to the present day, she still might feel the need to atone for the crime she’s destined to commit.

Phil Coulson actor Clark Gregg was asked by EW if Daisy really planned to stay in the future, and his answer teased some future developments on the series.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she did,” said Gregg. “How can she not be ambivalent, even though we haven’t really proven anything, there are these rumors that she’s the one responsible for destroying the world. Since she’s already come out of Season Three feeling responsible for causing Lincoln’s death, she’s really had enough for being responsible for hurting anybody, so that sounds like a conflict that may be heading our way.”

While that certainly makes it seem like Daisy won’t be sticking with the team when they return to their time, it’s hard to imagine Agents of SHIELD without Chloe Bennet‘s character. The EW article even goes on to drop hints that her friends will not leave without her, but that it could be a question of how they finally get her to return.

Of course, even when they do go back to their own present time, they have to figure out how to break the time loop they’re stuck in and prevent the destruction of Earth — y’know, average “save the world” kind of stuff.

With Enoch and Robin Hinton’s machinations making the team relive the time loop over and over again, they’re hopeful to finally find a way to break the cycle. Will Daisy remaining in the future cause a fracture in the timeline where one reality is safe? Or will they have to figure something else out to save the day.

Agents of SHIELD airs Fridays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.