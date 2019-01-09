‘Agents of SHIELD’: Adrianne Palicki Wants to Return as Mockingbird

Adrianne Palicki is game for a return to her role as Mockingbird on Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD.

In fact, she’s a little disappointed that her on-screen husband got to return without her.

“Listen, if they ask me to come back, I would absolutely come back,” Palicki tells TV Line. “I was like, “Nick [Blood] came back [for a Season 5 episode] — what the hell, guys?”

Palicki is currently one of the stars of The Orville, Seth MacFarlane’s comedic take on Star Trek on FOX. Like with Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD, it’s a series that requires her to keep a lot of secrets.

“It’s crazy. It’s crazy,” Palicki says. “That was the hardest show to do any interview for, because you genuinely could not say a thing. But you know, this is mildly similar!”

Palicki’s Bobbi “Mockingbird” Morse and Blood’s Lance Hunter were both written off of Agents of SHIELD. The married duo sacrificed their own careers in espionage to save their SHIELD teammates. They received a “spy’s goodbye” as they left the group.

The plan was for Palicki and Blood to film a pilot for a spinoff series that would go to ABC. Titled Marvel’s Most Wanted, the series would have followed Morse and Hunter’s post-SHIELD lives as mercenaries. The pilot was filmed, but ABC passed on ordering it to series.

Nick Blood did return as Lance Hunter in Agents of SHIELD Season Five. Leo Fitz was left behind when his SHIELD teammates were sent into the future. He was captured and held prisoner by a splinter cell of Hydra. He sent out coded messages to Hunter, who eventually rescued Fitz and helped him find his way to the future to reunite with the others.

Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD will return for season six, made up of 13 new episodes, in summer 2019. The series has already been renewed for another 13-episode season in 2020 on ABC. The new season will see Mockingbird’s close friend Mack taking over as the new director of SHIELD following Coulson’s departure.

