We Really Missed Piper and Davis on Agents of SHIELD This Week

This week’s Agents of SHIELD episode, “Toldja,” followed both the teams on Earth and in space, making it one of the only episodes of the season to feature all of the show’s series regulars. However, two people were notably absent from the episode. Briana Venskus and Maximilian Osinski play Agent Piper and Agents Davis on the series, and they’ve been shining this season as the dynamic duo we didn’t know we needed.

In past seasons, the characters served as the main “other agents” who would be seen in various episodes having some good scenes here and there. However, ever since their characters joined Daisy and Jemma’s mission to find Fitz this season, the actors have been given the opportunity to flesh out their characters and have some fun. We missed them so much this week that we’re here to start the campaign: Make Venskus and Osinski series regulars!

Of course, if the show were to promote the actors, it would probably only happen in the event of an eighth season. Currently, the show is in production for season seven and there have been no announcements about added series regulars. There have also been conflicting reports of whether or not the show will continue after next season. The series’ star, Clark Gregg, previously said it would probably be the last, but Marvel TV boss, Jeph Loeb, has said the show might continue on.

If the show does continue, we would love to see more of Venskus and Osinski, and we’re not the only ones. Here are some tweets from fans (and a SHIELD writer!) who are loving the hilarious pair this season:

Agents of SHIELD stars Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson/Sarge), Ming-Na Wen (Melinda May), Chloe Bennet (Daisy “Quake” Johnson), Elizabeth Henstridge (Jemma Simmons), Iain De Caestecker (Fitz), Henry Simmons (Mack), Natalia Cordova-Buckley (Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez), and Jeff Ward (Deke).

Agents of SHIELD airs Friday nights on ABC at 8/7c.