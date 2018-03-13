‘Agents of SHIELD’ Synopsis Reveals SPOILER Returns

The latest episode of Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD brought back many familiar faces for the series’ milestone, but it looks like there are many more on the way.

The synopsis for the 15th episode of season 5, called “Rise and Shine” reveals many returning characters that were either lost or dead, teasing a strong connection to General Hale (Catherine Dent).

Warning: Spoilers for Agents of SHIELD below.

The high-ranking military official has had it out for Phil Coulson and his team, putting together a team of their enemies with hopes of bringing them in once and for all. Her own adopted daughter Ruby has proved to be a formidable threat, taking out Yo-Yo Rodriguez in a scene reminiscent of the Secret Warriors comic books.

We’ll finally learn more about General Hale and what she’s after, and it turns out she might be involved with a faction that has proven to be a thorn in SHIELD’s side since the very first episode.

The synopsis reveals that many HYDRA agents will be returning for this episode, including Daniel Whitehall (Reed Diamond), the evil scientist who experimented on Inhumans such as Daisy’s mother.

Younger versions of characters we’ve already seen will also make an appearance, including a Baron Von Strucker (Joey Defore) and Jasper Sitwell (Adam Faison). Strucker was killed in Avengers: Age of Ultron, while Sitwell met his own end in Captain America: Winter Soldier.

Adrian Pasdar is also set to reprise his role as General Talbot, though it remains to be seen in what capacity.

This has the makings of an episode rife with flashbacks, possibly showing how General Hale became compromised and indebted to HYDRA. But will some of these characters be revealed to have escaped death?

We’ll find out when the episode airs on Friday, March 30th. Check out the synopsis below:

COULSON DISCOVERS GENERAL HALE’S DARK SECRET, ON ABC‘S MARVEL’S AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.

“Rise and Shine” – Coulson uncovers General Hale’s true agenda, and it could be the end of the world if S.H.I.E.L.D. doesn’t help her, on “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.,” FRIDAY, MARCH 30 (9:01-10:01 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network, streaming and on demand.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leo Fitz, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Henry Simmons as Agent Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie and Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez.

Guest starring are Adrian Pasdar as Brigadier General Glenn Talbot, Catherine Dent as General Hale, Dove Cameron as Ruby, Peter Mensah as Qovas, Reed Diamond as Daniel Whitehall, Raquel Gardner as Carla Talbot, Jack Fisher as George Talbot, Alyssa Jirrels as teenage Hale, Adam Faison as teenage Jasper Sitwell, Joey Defore as young Baron Von Strucker, Graham Sibley as Professor Steger, Rocky McMurray as General Fischer and Lyn Alicia Henderson as Dr. Ford.

“Rise and Shine” was written by Iden Baghdadchi and directed by Jesse Bochco.

