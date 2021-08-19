Last month, Funko relesased a wave of Pop figures to coincide with the release of Loki Episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery" on Disney+ . The wave included Classic Loki (brilliantly played by Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), President Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and everyone's favorite - Alligator Loki. Unfortunately, the Alligator Loki Funko Pop was earmarked as an exclusive, and it didn't launch with the rest of the figures. That changed today - the Alligator Loki Funko Pop is finally available to pre-order here at Hot Topic. UPDATE: It appears that the Pop sold out quickly, but you can bet that it will be back in stock in the near future. You can also grab it here on eBay.

President Loki and Kid Loki in the common lineup are available to pre-order here at Entertainment Earth now. Like Alligator Loki, Classic Loki was a BoxLunch exclusive that did not launch alongside the commons. It should available to pre-order here soon.

Note that Marvel also unveiled the Pop figures based on the new Marvel Studios animated series What If...? recently, and they are available to pre-order now.

Previous releases in the Loki Funko Pop lineup have included Variant Loki and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) with Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), TVA soldier Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Season 1 of Loki is streaming on Disney+ now.

