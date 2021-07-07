Alligator Loki Might Be Everyone's Favorite Loki
The post-credits scene fourth episode of Marvel's Loki introduced fans to an unusual Loki variant, the curious Alligator Loki. This week, in Episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery", viewers got a bit more acquainted with not just Alligator Loki but the other variants introduced in the post-credits scene - Classic Loki, Kid Loki, and Boastful Loki - but even though there were plenty of Lokis, the internet has a clear favorite. And it's Alligator Loki.
All across social media on Wednesday, fans of the Disney+ series weighed in on the reptilian Loki, and to say that Alligator Loki stole the show isn't an understatement. Fans want the character to have his own series, his own merch, you name it. It's fascinating just how beloved this character has become in such a short period of time, too, considering that the variant has no comic book counterpart. It's a completely original invention.
“We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show,” Loki head writer Michael Waldron said. “I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it's like, well, why? Because he's green.”
Read on to see how fans are loving Alligator Loki but be warned: there could be some spoilers beyond this point.
We need a miniseries
Disney, I feel I speak for many of us when I say that your next miniseries should feature Alligator Loki.#Loki— Mari Ness is still wearing a mask (@mari_ness) July 7, 2021
The best Loki
'... At least my nexus event wasn't eating the wrong neighbour's cat!'
Me: 'Alligator Loki is the best one!'
Jon: 'I knew you were going to say that...'#Loki #AlligatorLoki #ClassicLoki #KidLoki #BoastfulLoki— Anna Marguerite D. (@annamarguerite) July 7, 2021
Need to know.
This tweet translates to: It is too much to ask that Marvel give us a series of #AlligatorLoki ?? I mean, what the hell with that variant, I need to know more.
Es mucho pedir que Marvel nos dé una serie de #AlligatorLoki??
O sea, que carajos con esa variante, necesito saber mas. pic.twitter.com/ROIdidw8Mh— Sam (@JustSamBe) July 7, 2021
This.
All I have to say is #AlligatorLoki #AlligatorLoki #AlligatorLoki— Ainsley Feeney (@AinsleyFeeney) July 7, 2021
A perfect comparison
Croki (#AlligatorLoki ) & #Grogu Best show stealers EVER!#changemymind #DisneyPlus #Loki #Mandalorian pic.twitter.com/2hY3GKcwhP— Isela con “I” (@isela6i) July 7, 2021
Flourishing
#AlligatorLoki #Loki Spoilers
unbothered. moisturized. happy. In my lane. focused. flourishing. pic.twitter.com/7bba3EiRRE— Sarah K. 🦋🌘🗡💚 (@dippedinwords) July 7, 2021
Everything
Ok I’m sorry but Aligator Loki is my everything ✨🤚 pic.twitter.com/BeF4HHgPWj— Emily (@EmTotally) July 7, 2021
Have you heard the good news about Alligator Loki?
Everyone is going on about England getting to the Euro finals, and here I am, busy accepting Alligator Loki as my new Lord and Saviour #Loki pic.twitter.com/Tb7C6EA31g— Sofia Matias (@SofiaBMatias) July 7, 2021
All hail!
So #AlligatorLoki has its own hashflag, just as it should. All hail our savior Croki.— Maria (@m_ia_m_ia) July 7, 2021
Marvel, we need merch.
I am all for #AlligatorLoki I love him so much. I need a #plushie of him immediately. Wish I was creative enough to to design and make my own. pic.twitter.com/Q6mDYZNs2P— Julie Nicole 🐧 (@julienicoletv) July 7, 2021