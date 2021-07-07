Alligator Loki Might Be Everyone's Favorite Loki

The post-credits scene fourth episode of Marvel's Loki introduced fans to an unusual Loki variant, the curious Alligator Loki. This week, in Episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery", viewers got a bit more acquainted with not just Alligator Loki but the other variants introduced in the post-credits scene - Classic Loki, Kid Loki, and Boastful Loki - but even though there were plenty of Lokis, the internet has a clear favorite. And it's Alligator Loki.

All across social media on Wednesday, fans of the Disney+ series weighed in on the reptilian Loki, and to say that Alligator Loki stole the show isn't an understatement. Fans want the character to have his own series, his own merch, you name it. It's fascinating just how beloved this character has become in such a short period of time, too, considering that the variant has no comic book counterpart. It's a completely original invention.

“We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show,” Loki head writer Michael Waldron said. “I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it's like, well, why? Because he's green.”



Read on to see how fans are loving Alligator Loki but be warned: there could be some spoilers beyond this point.