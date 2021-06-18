New Loki Funko Pops: Ravonna with Miss Minutes and Hunter B-15

Following the debut of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson) Funko Pops earlier this month, Funko has expanded their lineup of figures based on the Marvel Studios Loki series on Disney+. The collection includes TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) with Miss Minutes (Tara Strong) and TVA soldier Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku).

Odds are many of you will be especially excited about the inclusion of the Miss Minutes buddy figure with Judge Renslayer, and the good news is that it's a common Pop & Buddy set. You can pre-order one here on Amazon and here at Entertainment Earth. Hunter B-15, on the other hand, is an Amazon exclusive that you'll need to grab here on Amazon while it lasts.

In related news, today has been a busy day for Funko (they all are really). Other Pop figures that are now available to pre-order include the Batman #1 comic cover Pop and the first Pop from Disney's upcoming film Jungle Cruise.

The Loki series follows the version of the character after he escaped with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame. In the new show, he's picked up by the Time Variance Authority, who plans to force him to assist in fixing the timeline he helped break. The series offers the exciting opportunity to introduce new versions of various characters from across the Marvel multiverse. In addition to Hiddleston and Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, the show is set to feature Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, and Richard E. Grant.

Marvel Studios' Loki is streaming on Disney+ now. You can catch up on the episodes right here. New episodes air each Wednesday.

