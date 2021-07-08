Alligator Loki, President Loki, Kid Loki, and Classic Loki Funko Pops Are About to Drop

Loki Episode 5 "Journey Into Mystery" debuted on Disney+ this past Wednesday, and it really blew the lid off the show, allowing a lot of weirdness to get out. Some of that weirdness included new incarnations of Loki like Classic Loki (brilliantly played by Richard E. Grant), Kid Loki, Kid Loki (Jack Veal), President Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and everyone's favorite - Alligator Loki. Naturally, Funko has Pop figures ready and waiting for Marvel fans and collectors.

Marvel debuted the Loki Episode 5 Funko Pop lineup via their Marvel Must Haves program. However, pre-orders for the Pop figures have not gone live at the time of writing. That said, history has proven that Funko is unlikely to sit on these releases for long. If they don't launch by the end of the day today, there's a good chance we'll see them tomorrow, July 9th. This article will update with pre-order information when it becomes available. Stay tuned. In the meantime, you might want to grab the awesome Jumbo Galactus Black Light Funko Pop PX Exclusive that launched today.

Note that Marvel also unveiled the Pop figures based on the upcoming Marvel Studios animated series What If...? today. Again, we would expect pre-orders for those figures to go live soon - probably within the next 24 hours.

The only question is, are all four Loki Pop figures common releases or will some of the Pops be exclusives? If the Alligator Loki ends up being a retailer exclusive, expect a big run on it. We suggest that you go after that Pop figure first.

Previous releases in the Loki Funko Pop lineup have included Variant Loki and Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), TVA judge Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw) with Miss Minutes (Tara Strong), TVA soldier Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku), and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino).

Loki is streaming on Disney+ now. New episodes air each Wednesday, though next week's sixth episode will be the last of Season 1.

