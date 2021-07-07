Alligator Loki Is Not Based in Comics, Writer Confirms

✖

The fourth episode of Marvel's Loki ended with a post-credits scene that blew the minds of fans everywhere, revealing several different Loki Variants coming face-to-face with Tom Hiddleston's version of the mischievous character. In addition to Classic Loki, Kid Loki, and Boastful Loki, the scene featured an alligator wearing the popular Loki horns, indicating that there was indeed an Alligator Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the fifth episode of the series, released on Disney+ early Wednesday morning, Alligator Loki finally got a full debut, and it has fans searching through the comics to discover his origins.

As it turns out, Alligator Loki is a completely original creation for the new Marvel Studios series. While speaking to Marvel.com, Loki head writer Michael Waldron confirmed that this alligator Variant is a brand new thing.

“We were talking about [how] we want to meet many different versions of Loki in this show,” Waldron said. “I was just like, there should be an Alligator Loki. And it's like, well, why? Because he's green.”

If you're wondering whether or not Alligator Loki is actually a Loki Variant, as opposed to a regular alligator that found its way to the Void, you're not alone. Even the other Lokis on the show debate the origins of the new character. Some of them fully believe he's a Loki, while other doubt his abilities. It's hard to get a concrete answer when the creature can't actually speak for itself.

“It's so stupid, but it also makes total sense,” Waldron said. “You almost have to take it seriously, like maybe he is [a Loki]? Why shouldn't there be an alligator version of Loki? For all we know, that's an alligator universe or whatever. It's just the sort of irreverent thing that, in this show, we play straight and make the audience take it seriously.”

There's really no indication in the new episode about Alligator Loki's powers, but that doesn't seem to matter to the fans. He has quickly become one of Marvel's popular new mascot characters, and people are already calling on the studio to get him on-screen again in the near future.

What do you think of Alligator Loki? Would you like to see him in another Marvel project down the line? Let us know in the comments!