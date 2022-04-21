Amazing Ghost Rider Fan Art Shows Keanu Reeves Is Burning for Vengeance

✖

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there are many famous names to take on the roles of comic book characters. While there are still plenty of parts to be cast, there is one actor that fans have been itching to see join the franchise and that's Keanu Reeves. The Matrix and John Wick star has been fan-cast in many roles, but he's often seen in fan art as Ghost Rider. Of course, Johnny Blaze was previously played by Nicolas Cage before the MCU and Robbie Reyes was portrayed by Gabriel Luna on Agents of SHIELD. Luna was supposed to get a Hulu spin-off, but it was scrapped. Whether or not we'll be seeing a version of Ghost Rider again, we can at least imagine Reeves in the role thanks to a new poster by Mizuri Instagram.

"Only a matter of time! Would love to see Keanu Reeves' join the MCU, he'd be a perfect pick for Ghost Rider, and I think a lot of people think so too. Been a great fancast for a while now...make it happen Feige :D Be sure to follow for more art," @mizuriau writes. You can check out the fan-made poster below:

At the end of last year, Reeves was in the spotlight thanks to the long-awaited release of The Matrix Resurrections. The actor's press tour prompted many to ask if he has any interest in being a part of the MCU. While answering fan questions for Esquire, Reeves gave a promising response for anyone hoping to see him take on a comic book role.

"Isn't it bigger than a universe? It's almost like a Multiverse. It's a Marvel-verse," Reeves replied. "It would be an honor. There's some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they're doing something that no one's really ever done," he said. "It's special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that."

While there are no official plans to put Reeves in the MCU, the actor will be returning to the role of John Wick. The fourth film of the franchise was originally supposed to be released last year, but the pandemic pushed back production, and it's now scheduled for 2023. Reeves once again leads an ensemble cast including newcomers Donnie Yen, Hiroyuki Sanada, Shamier Anderson, Bill Skarsgard, Rina Sawayama, Scott Adkins, and Clancy Brown. Lance Reddick, Laurence Fishburne, and Ian McShane are also set to reprise their roles.

John Wick: Chapter 4 is now slated to open on March 24, 2023.