Keanu Reeves Reacts to Rumors He’s Joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Is Keanu Reeves going from virtual reality to the Marvel reality? The Matrix Resurrections and DC’s Constantine star says it would “be an honor” to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Unsubstantiated internet rumors have linked Reeves to the starring role in Marvel’s upcoming Moon Knight and Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, but the John Wick action star has yet to cross over into the 26-movie MCU. It’s not for lack of trying: Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed the Disney-owned studio approaches Reeves “for almost every film we make.”

Asked about joining the MCU when responding to fan questions for Esquire, Reeves said, “Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a Multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done,” he said. “It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.”

In 2019, Feige told ComicBook the studio behind Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home talks to Reeves “for almost every film we make. I don’t know when, if, or ever he’ll join the MCU, but we very much want to figure out the right way to do it.”

Because of scheduling conflicts with John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, Reeves reportedly passed on playing Kree warrior Yon-Rogg in 2019’s Captain Marvel. The role ultimately went to Jude Law as the mentor of Carol Danvers (Brie Larson).

Reeves revealed he once wished to play a member of the X-Men, telling BuzzFeed in 2019, “I don’t know, when I was a kid, I always wanted to play Wolverine.”He later said on SiriusXM he wished to play “Frank Miller’s Wolverine, for sure,” adding, “It’s too late. I’m all good with [not playing Wolverine] now.”

Reeves next reprises his role as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections. Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Jada Pinkett Smith also star in the new movie releasing in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.