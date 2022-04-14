Ghost Rider Watch Party Is Happening This Week In Honor Of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Month of Cage is going strong here at ComicBook.com as we enter Day 13 of watching Nicolas Cage movies in honor of the upcoming release of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The new movie sees Cage playing himself alongside Pedro Pascal, who portrays a billionaire super-fan of Cage’s who hires the actor to come to his birthday party. ComicBook.com‘s Patrick Cavanaugh called the movie “a charming and authentic celebration of Nicolas Cage” in his review, which is exactly why we’ve been brushing up on the actor’s filmography. Previously, we hosted a Face/Off watch party and we’ll be back on Twitter for a Ghost Rider watch party on April 16th at 9 PM CT.

In addition to being good prep for The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, Ghost Rider will also be fun to revisit before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness considering any previous Marvel stars could be showing up. Of course, the chances of Cage popping up in the movie are slim to none, but it’s still fun to be extra prepared. Join us on Saturday and tweet along with #MonthOfCage.

Ghost Rider Watch Party

Last week, Cage took part in a Reddit AMA and answered fan questions, and shared some fun facts about his career in honor of The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. During the AMA, Cage revealed his favorite Nic Cage movies, shared that he wanted David Lynch to appear in Massive Talent, and said he’d be down to make a Face/Off 2. One fan asked if Cage had any dream roles, and the actor revealed he’d like to play Jules Verne’s Captain Nemo.

In addition to Cage and Pascal, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent stars Neil Patrick Harris, Tiffany Haddish, and Ike Barinholtz. The film is directed by Tom Gormican, who co-wrote the script with Kevin Etten. The film was always written to star Cage as himself. Cage is also one of the producers on the film, alongside Mike Nilon, Kristin Burr, and Kevin Turen. You can read the official synopsis for the film below:

“Creatively unfulfilled and facing financial ruin, the fictionalized version of Cage must accept a $1 million offer to attend the birthday of a dangerous superfan (Pedro Pascal). Things take a wildly unexpected turn when Cage is recruited by a CIA operative (Tiffany Haddish) and forced to live up to his own legend, channeling his most iconic and beloved on-screen characters in order to save himself and his loved ones. With a career built for this very moment, the seminal award-winning actor must take on the role of a lifetime: Nicolas Cage.”

