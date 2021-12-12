Keanu Reeves Becomes Ghost Rider in New Marvel Fan Trailer

Keanu Reeves is currently in the spotlight thanks to the long-awaited The Matrix Resurrections, and it’s prompted many to ask if the star has any interest in being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The star recently answered fan questions for Esquire and gave a promising response for anyone hoping to see him take on a comic book role. “Isn’t it bigger than a universe? It’s almost like a Multiverse. It’s a Marvel-verse,” Reeves replied. “It would be an honor. There’s some really amazing directors and visionaries, and they’re doing something that no one’s really ever done,” he said. “It’s special in that sense, in terms of the scale, the ambition, the production. So it would be cool to be a part of that.” One character folks have said they’d like to see him play is Ghost Rider, so it’s no surprise to see him inserted into the role in an edit made by stryder HD on YouTube.

The video uses clips from Agents of SHIELD, the Nic Cage-led Ghost Ridder movies, and some of Reeves’ other movies to put together a fun trailer. “This is my Ghost Rider | Teaser Trailer | Disney+ Marvel | Keanu Reeves, Nicolas Cage | StryderHD Concept for an upcoming reboot of the Marvel character that will hopefully enter the Marvel Cinematic Universe sometime in the next year or two, I’d love to see him introduced kind of like the conceptual way shown in the end of this video, but probably will have more of a standalone movie before this introduction would happen, also Keanu Reeves would be a great actor to portray the role. I hope you enjoy my concept and if you do please like, comment, and subscribe for many more videos coming like this weekly,” the caption reads. You can check out the video below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Reeves, the actor’s long-awaited return as Neo is just around the corner. In addition to Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, the movie is set to star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris, Jessica Henwick, Christina Ricci, Ellen Hollman, Lambert Wilson, and Jada Pinkett Smith. Wachowski returns to direct Resurrections from a script she co-wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon.

The Matrix Resurrections arrives on HBO Max and in theaters on December 22nd. If you haven’t signed up for HBO Max yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.