Marvel Fans Are Upset Ghost Rider Series Is Not Moving Forward

Fans of Marvel television were dealt another devastating blow this afternoon as it was confirmed that the Ghost Rider series that Hulu was developing will no longer be moving forward. Actor Diego Luna debuted as Robbie Reyes in Agents of SHIELD on ABC, but his tenure on that series was short-lived. Fans were thrilled to learn that the actor was slated to reprise his role in a new solo series on Hulu, alongside the Marvel series Helstrom, which would also explore the darker side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The fate of that series is seemingly unchanged, though word could come at any moment that Helstrom will also be scrapped.

Reports about the cancellation claim that Hulu and the creative team behind the series came to a “creative impasse,” yet it’s unclear what finally broke the relationship. In previous years, Marvel series were being developed on an almost monthly basis, but times have drastically changed and Ghost Rider is only the latest project to come to an end, as Netflix opted not to renew any of its Marvel series, and with the upcoming season of Agents of SHIELD being its last.

Fans took to social media to express their disappointment about the Ghost Rider series being abandoned. Scroll down to see what fans are saying!

