Amazing Spider-Man 2 Fans Argue That It Isn't The Worst Spidey Film

Amazing Spider-Man 2 fans are arguing that their favorite isn’t the worst Spider-Man film. Now, the fans of the other iterations of the character like to take shots at Andrew Garfield’s version of Spidey. But, the fans of that middle set of films are tired of it. People in the replies to Somebody 616’s tweet take aim at Spider-Man: Far From Home specifically. Now, there’s a ton of argument among the fanbase about which entry is truly the weak link in the chain. There are entries from all three series that can be pointed to in different moments. It seems that the Amazing Spider-Man fans have had enough of being on the bottom of the food chain.

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis referred to a bunch of theories about a live-action Spider-Man Spider-Verse. That’s one way that fans could get Garfield’s take on the character back on the big screen.

“Sony might actually be building to a live-action Spider-Verse movie where Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland all crossover as their respective Spider-Man’s, similar to what we saw in the animated Spider-Verse movie,” he begins. “They could add any other version of Spider-Man they want while they’re at it and building to this over the course of several movies could be Sony’s Spider-Man equivalent to an Avengers movie, maybe even their Avengers: Endgame-level event.”

Before we all die I just want to say this.... The Amazing Spider-Man 2 isn’t the worst Spider-Man movie. pic.twitter.com/SfH3isJiWZ — Somebody (@Somebdy616) April 29, 2020

“This would mean that Adrian Toomes from this trailer is an alternate Toomes because this is an alternate universe. While he might have some strong similarities, he is a different character,” Davis adds. “For example, Tony Stark might still be alive here -- or not exist at all -- although Sony would not legally be allowed to name him or "Iron Man" without an agreement with Disney.”

He concludes, “Imagine this world where Garfield's Peter Parker encounters Emma Stone's Gwen Stacy from another universe and she is Spider-Gwen. The cuts for fans who watched Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy and Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man movies could payoff in dividends -- and by dividends, I mean box office billions.”

