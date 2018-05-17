Ana Ayora Joins ‘Captain Marvel’ Cast

Captain Marvel has added more talent to its cast, but the role she plays is still a mystery.

The Marvel Studios film just added actress Ana Ayora in an undisclosed role (via That Hashtag Show), who is most known for playing Nina Cruz in Cinemax’s Banshee. As for who she’ll be playing that still remains a mystery, but perhaps she is one of Carol’s friends in the Air Force. We know from set photos she will be spending some substantial time moving up the ranks there, so maybe Ayora will fill the Jessica Drew role of best friend from the comics in the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hopefully, we’ll get more concrete information. As for Ayora, in addition to Banshee she’s also had roles in MacGyver, Major Crimes, Ride Along 2, Redeemed, Chop Shop, and The Big Wedding.

While we don’t know what part Ayora will be playing, we do know that Mckenna Grace will be playing the younger version of Carol Danvers. The film is currently shooting, so it shouldn’t be long before we figure out the major roles in the anticipated film.

If you need a refresher on who Captain Marvel is and her history, you can get everything you need to know about the powerful hero right here.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award® winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now. It will be followed by Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.