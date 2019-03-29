Marvel

Angelina Jolie is in Talks to Star in ‘The Eternals’ and the Internet is Already Excited

With Avengers: Endgame heading into theaters in just under a month, some attention is starting to […]

By

With Avengers: Endgame heading into theaters in just under a month, some attention is starting to shift towards the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, specifically what may be one of the most interesting projects heading into Phase 4, The Eternals. That interest level just increased dramatically on Wednesday with the report that Angelina Jolie could be joining the film — and the Internet can hardly contain itself.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Jolie is in talks to star in the upcoming Marvel Studios film. It’s not clear at this point what role she’d be up for, but many fans are guessing that she might be up for Sersi. No matter what the role, this would make Jolie the first cast member to officially join the film.

Jolie joining the MCU is kind of a big deal for many fans. The actress is a notable name within the entertainment world with an extensive filmography including Girl, Interrupted, Mr. and Mrs. Smith, and Maleficent. This also marks the latest time Jolie’s name has been connected to a Marvel Cinematic Universe project as there were rumors back in 2015 that she was up to direct Captain Marvel.

The Eternals will be directed by Chloe Zhao and production on the film is expected to begin later this year and fans on Twitter are incredibly excited for the prospect that Jolie may be part of it. They’re so excited that they’ve been hitting Twitter hard with expression of joy over what this next chapter of the MCU may hold.

Read on for fan reactions to Angelina Jolie potentially joining the MCU and be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

