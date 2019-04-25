Here’s What Annihilus Could Look Like in 'Avengers: Endgame'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has no shortage of terrifying foes, but a new piece of concept art brings an awesome potential one to life.

BossLogic recently shared a new collaboration between him and Raf Grassetti, which sees the pair imagining the MCU's version of Annihilus. You can check it out below.

While Annihilus has not been officially confirmed for Endgame, some had previously theorized that he could play some sort of role, even after the rumored subtitle was no longer Avengers: Annihilation. And even if the upcoming epic doesn't feature Annihilus, it sounds like Marvel fans can be prepared for a major story.

"Whether we top Infinity War or not, I don't know," Joe Russo explained in a recent interview. "But we try to tell the best story we can with these characters. This is bringing to a close the first decade of stories. I think that alone has a dramatic power to it."

"I don't think there are any comics that correlate to it," Joe Russo told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "I think we're in [a] pretty fresh territory with [Avengers: Endgame]. If anything, I think it's interesting after to go back and look at some of the Marvel films and view them through a different lens. But I can't think of any comics, in particular, that would have value."

"Our job as we said a million times is to tell the story of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, not to do direct adaptations of the comics because we're comic book fans," Joe Russo said. "I have no interest as a director in telling a story that's already been told or in seeing one that's already been told. If I know all the events story as they're going to happen then what's the point of going to the film? We want to keep surprising audiences and continue the story that started with Iron Man One a decade ago."

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.