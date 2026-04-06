Another MCU Show is Officially Returning for Season 2 (After 6 Months of Silence)

Surprise breaking news from the MCU, as Brad Winterbaum, Marvel’s head of TV, has just confirmed that another Marvel show is following Wonder Man into the small bracket of MCU shows with two seasons. We already knew Marvel Television was moving to a more traditional model of multi-season shows with traditional showrunners, but some shows – like Eyes of Wakanda – still felt like mini events that were more self-contained. And with Marvel’s further adoption of one-off specials like The Punisher: One Last Kill and Marvel Zombies as continuations of larger series, there’s clearly still some flexibility in the approach. But now one of those one-offs has been confirmed as anything but.

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Winterbaum has now confirmed that Marvel Zombies is returning for Season 2, with production already underway, despite there being no real rumors of the show’s renewal. Winterbaum confirmed Marvel Zombies Season 2 in a podcast appearance on The Escape Pod, saying he’s seen the first animatic for the first episode and promises that it delivers on both the zombie premise and an exciting, unprecedented MCU element. Here’s what he said:

“…There’s so much stuff I’m working on that I want to talk about, right? …I don’t think it’s a spoiler, but I saw the first animatic of the first episode of Marvel Zombies Season 2 and… it was crazy… I can’t say anything about it, but it delivers not just on like Zombies but also on an MCU thing that has never really happened before that we’re very excited to do.”

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How Marvel Zombies Set Up Season 2

Not everyone may have been confident that Marvel Zombies Season 2 would happen – especially with reasonable but not spectacular review scores – but the show did end on a cliffhanger, so the seeds were already sewn back in 2025. After a zombified Wanda Maximoff – the newly-crowned Queen of the Dead – took down the surviving heroes, including the Infinity Hulk, she proclaimed her victory with a mysterious “So the world begins again” after convincing Ms Marvel to help her win. Ms. Marvel then awoke in a seemingly healed world – in reality an illusion trapped Kamala – before Riri Williams (who we all believed was killed in episode 1) revealed she was alive and called Kamala back to “reality”.

Winterbaum said at the time that he had always foreseen Marvel Zombies ending unhappily (“point to the zombie movie that has a happy ending”), so you have to question whether a second season can really undo that ending? In an interview with IGN back in September 2025, Winterbaum actually hinted at a larger scale Season 2 than one that just focused on the outcome of the cliffhanger:

“Bryan and I will sometimes just talk casually and start geeking out on the lore of this universe. I think it’s bigger than just this story. I think there’s more stories to tell. There’s certainly characters on the field that we weren’t able to pull into this one adventure.” He also revealed what it would take for a renewal to happen: “We would love to make a Season 2. We could start right now on a Season 2. But frankly, that depends on people subscribing to Disney+ and watching the series. In success… the next day we’ll start working on it. So hopefully people love it as much as we do and they watch it.”

Could this mean more survivors than we’ve already met? There can’t be many heroes or villains still unexplored after the amount of deaths in What If…? and Marvel Zombies itself, surely? But then there are all of the races outside of Earth, who would be brought into play if the Nova Corps’ quarantine of Earth fails. In the comics, the zombie virus spreads as far as Galactus, so there’s definitely more – and bigger – stories to tell…

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