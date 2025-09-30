Every Marvel Zombies Comic Series, Ranked

Marvel Zombies is back in the spotlight thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the 2025 Disney+ series. While the new series takes viewers inside the MCU version of the zombie universe, there have been a shockingly large number of comic book series following the Marvel zombie characters since the original series debuted in 2005, created by Walking Dead co-creator Robert Kirkland and Sean Phillips. Since that original series, and the Ultimate Fantastic Four tie-ins from Mark Millar and Greg Land, there have been 14 different series, not including one-shots. These include the main timeline, the instances where it moved around the multiverse, and instances of zombies on entirely different versions of Earth.

Not including the one-shots and tie-in comics, here is a look at every Marvel Zombies comic book series, ranked from worst to best. This also does not include Marvel Zombies: Red Band, which is scheduled to release at the end of 2025.

14) Age of Ultron Vs. The Marvel Zombies

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Age of Ultron vs The Marvel Zombies isn’t a bad read, but it isn’t really what fans of the zombie hordes might have wanted from the series. There is way too much backstory and nowhere near enough action featuring the zombies fighting Ultron’s army. This takes place on Battleworld and is one of two series set during the Secret Wars storyline. However, this is the weaker of the two. The robots and zombies have combined as a hive-mind force, and Hank Pym has a way to stop them, but he needs Wonder Man, Vision, and Jim Hammond to get it done. It wasn’t bad, it was just mostly uneventful, even to the sudden climax.

13) Marvel Zombies 5

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Of all the main Marvel Zombies series, the lesser of the bunch is Marvel Zombies 5, which came out in 2010. The biggest problem here is that there wasn’t much to do that hadn’t already been done (which changed with Secret Wars a few years later). Morbius was one of the main characters here, as he sent heroes to other dimensions in the multiverse to gather samples for study, in an effort to find a way to defeat the zombies. It was fun to have Howard the Duck as one of the lead heroes, and there were lots of Easter eggs in the numerous dimensions, but it was just average compared to the rest.

12) Marvel Zombies Destroy!

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Howard the Duck was also front and center in Marvel Zombies Destroy, which took the idea and tried to see how ridiculous it could carry the story. This had at least an interesting premise, as Dum Dum Dugan teamed up with Howard the Duck to take the battle to an army of Nazi zombies who wanted to invade other universes. If anything, the relationship between Howard and Dugan was a ton of fun.

11) Marvel Zombies Supreme

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Unlike many of the main Marvel Zombies comic book series, the story in Marvel Zombies Supreme was pretty much self-contained and stood on its own. This was both good and bad, as it allowed readers to jump right in without worrying about “homework,” but it also meant that the story held little significance in the grand scheme of things, other than being slightly entertaining. Jill Harper has to stop some zombie heroes from escaping Project: Pegasus, which was experimenting on them. One positive aspect is that it was a lot more horrific and gory than others in the franchise.

10) Marvel Zombies 4

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The one thing that Marvel Zombies 4 had going for it was that it delved deeply into the mix of Marvel Zombies and other monsters in the universe. This included monsters like Morbeus and Man-Thing. Morbeus leads the Midnight Suns in a battle with the Marvel Zombies after a small outbreak. This had an interesting twist, with the Hood wanting to use the virus to kill all superheroes. This series also featured Deadpool’s severed head, which became so popular that it was later incorporated into Deadpool & Wolverine.

9) Marvel Zombies (Secret Wars)

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

A second Marvel Zombies series, which took place during the 2015 Secret Wars series, had the same title as the original series. Taking place on Battleworld, this featured the Marvel mystic character Elsa Bloodstone, who was tasked with ensuring that the zombies couldn’t enter the main Battleworld cities. However, when a human child ends up among the zombie horde, Elsa sets out to save the girl. Seeing this from a human’s perspective was a nice change, and it refreshed the franchise after a few lackluster releases.

8) Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Released in 2024, Marvel Zombies: Dawn of Decay did something very different in the world of the zombified heroes. This series presented a different zombie virus. Instead of a virus arriving from another dimension, like in the regular mainline stories, this came from a mysterious illness that Groot suffered from. When he spread it to Captain America and others accidentally, it infected them, and the zombie apocalypse began. Groot and Hulk had to team up to stop it. This was a fun tale, but it offered a scary story for younger readers and fell short of the quality of the mature-rated regular zombie comics.

7) Marvel Zombies 3

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Zombies 3 is where the world of monsters got involved. Morbius was a leading player in the series last three main editions, and it all started here. By this time, the zombified heroes wanted to get to other realities to find more food, and this meant going to the Nexus of All Realities. This is where Morbius led his team into the zombie world in search of a way to create a vaccine. This brought the zombies to Earth-616, which was important, and it exists to set up the future storylines.

6) Marvel Zombies: Resurrection

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Zombies: Resurrection was a somewhat surprising series that debuted in 2019, as it featured yet another world where the zombies differed from their counterparts in the main timeline. This was Earth-19121, and the first big shock was that Spider-Man was still human here, serving as a shell-shocked resistance fighter tasked with protecting Franklin and Valeria Richards. However, Franklin was in constant danger from his family, who wanted him back and were part of a group of zombified heroes empowered by feasting on Galactus. It was great to see the human side here, with heroes like Spider-Man, Forge, Blade, and more fighting to stay alive and avoid the hive-mind zombie horde.

5) Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Released in 2024, this was another zombie outbreak in another dimension, this time on Earth-45425. Marvel Zombies: Black, White & Blood is an anthology series with each issue featuring different stories, all mature-themed and ultra-violent. With creative teams featuring names like Garth Ennis, the tales here are as violent as they come. The stories were all mostly excellent, with Punisher helping a zombieified Daredevil find redemption, Spider-Man falling to his own Aunt May, and more. When the gods got involved, it took the entire series to another level. These bite-sized stories were some of the best in the entire franchise.

4) Marvel Zombies Vs. The Army of Darkness

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

In what might have been the most unexpected crossover series in Marvel Zombies history, 2007 saw the arrival of Marvel Zombies vs. The Army of Darkness, with Evil Dead’s Ash Williams accidentally sent to the Marvel Universe during the zombie outbreak. Unlike other crossovers, this event took place in the original Marvel Zombies universe and sees Ash searching for Doctor Doom, believing the Necronomicon is responsible for the outbreak. The series features Ash’s iconic deadpan humor, and while he can’t stop the outbreak when he realizes these zombies are more powerful than the deadites, it was still a treat for horror fans everywhere.

3) Marvel Zombies 2

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

Marvel Zombies 2 was a welcome follow-up to the original storyline, adding a new level of danger to the concept of superhero zombies retaining their intelligence and powers while having an insatiable thirst for flesh. The first series saw the zombies ravaging their world until there was nothing left to consume. This series depicts them attempting to construct a dimensional portal to feed on other worlds, with their ultimate goal of consuming every living being in the multiverse. Black Panther stepped up as the human resistance leader, which was a perfect choice for leading the attack against the zombie heroes.

2) Marvel Zombies Return

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The 2009 series Marvel Zombies Return marked a significant shift for the franchise, taking it in a different direction than the sequels to the original series. This series was almost set up like an anthology series, as each book featured a different character from Earth-Z, allowing fans to see what happened to Spider-Man, the Hulk, and many other heroes. Even though each story stands on its own, they all tie together by the end and then slide back into the timeline of the regular series.

1) Marvel Zombies

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

The best series in the entire franchise is Marvel Zombies, the one that started it all after the initial introduction in Ultimate Fantastic Four. With The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman penning the story, this introduced the world where heroes turned into zombies. They maintained their intelligence and memories, but had no control over their thirst for feeding, slaughtering everyone they came across. It was a genuine horror story that had all the gore zombie fans could want. The fact that these heroes knew what they were doing made it something unique and helped launch it to great success.

