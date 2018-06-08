Giant Man Looks Nervous in New ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Concept Art

Ant-Man and the Wasp is officially a month away from debuting, and director Peyton Reed is celebrating in a pretty delightful way.

Reed recently shared a piece of (what appears to be) concept art on his Twitter page, which you can check out below. In the concept art, Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) is shown in his Giant Man state, hiding under a bridge as Hope Van Dyne/Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) talks to him.

Even if this exact moment doesn’t make it into the film, it’s safe to say that this stylized concept art of it is pretty adorable. For one thing, it could add a bit more context to the film’s Giant Man sequence, depending on exactly why Scott is holding his head in his hand. And for another thing, it highlights the unique dynamic that Hope and Scott are set to have over the course of the film.

“The movie is absolutely about Scott Lang and Hope van Dyne, and Hope becoming Wasp.” Reed recently told ComicBook.com. “And really, at the beginning of our movie their relationship has some distance in it. Their relationship is a little fractured. It really is about whether these two people can come together and work together as heroes, and also as people.”

“Evangeline is so good as Wasp.” Reed continued. “You know, it’s Hope van Dyne, and she’s a really, really complicated character, and she’s a really good counterbalance to Paul. I mean it was very important to me in a movie called Ant-Man and the Wasp that she’s not a supporting character. She’s a lead character. That this story is really about both of them, and in some ways more about her. That was important to me, but yeah, she’s really great in the movie.”

With Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s release date so close – and Marvel fans still reeling from the cataclysm of Avengers: Infinity War – it’s safe to say that expectations are high for the upcoming sequel. And it sounds like Ant-Man and the Wasp will play a major role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s overall proceedings, alongside Infinity War, Captain Marvel, and Avengers 4.

“My hope is the conversation you and I will have a year from now, you’ll have a sense of the choices we’ve made over the course of an entire year of Marvel movies,” Infinity War and Avengers 4 co-writer Stephen McFeely recently told ComicBook.com. “There’s a relationship between them all.”

What do you think of this new Ant-Man and the Wasp concept art? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will fly into theaters on July 6th.