10 Years Later, Marvel’s X-Men Reboot Is Paying Off Fox’s Biggest Unfinished Storyline

The MCU’s X-Men reboot is finally happening, and despite it not being connected to the FOX movies, it is already paying off one of its biggest unfinished storylines. The FOX X-Men are part of the MCU, as seen in projects like Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Avengers: Doomsday, but the MCU is also setting up an original X-Men team comprised of entirely unique iterations. Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day was the first cast member introduced, but now that an MCU X-Men cast has been announced, the new team is closer than ever.

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While the MCU’s new X-Men characters are independent of their FOX counterparts, the team at Marvel Studios is undoubtedly referencing the FOX projects while developing their own stories. After all, the FOX movies are the most influential X-Men media of the past two decades, and they have shaped what general audiences expect out of the franchise. So, it isn’t surprising that the upcoming MCU X-Men movie is going to feature this storyline.

The MCU’s X-Men Is Starting With Mister Sinister (After He Was Set Up In FOX’s Series)

One of the most exciting moments at D23 2026 was the announcement of Adam Driver’s casting as Mister Sinister, with the Star Wars alum playing the iconic mutant villain in the upcoming X-Men movie. While details regarding Sinister’s story aren’t yet known, this is an incredible announcement, as Mister Sinister was never adapted in FOX’s X-Men series. However, he was supposed to be.

X-Men: Apocalypse offered the first tease of Mister Sinister, with the post-credits scene showing that Weapon X’s blood has been taken by the Essex Corporation, named for Mister Sinister’s alter ego, Dr. Nathaniel Essex. This is what led to the cloning program that created X-23, who would later appear in Logan. Then, Essex Corp returned in The New Mutants, although it was originally meant to play a much bigger role in the film before its production troubles. Jon Hamm was supposed to debut as Mister Sinister in the film’s post-credits scene, although this never wound up happening. After The New Mutants, FOX’s X-Men movies died, leaving Sinister absent from the series.

Mister Sinister was clearly meant to have a major role in the unrealized future of FOX’s X-Men, and the MCU is picking up the baton with its own X-Men series. While the MCU’s Sinister will most likely have no connection to the FOX movies, Driver’s casting almost acts as an apology for these teases never getting paid off. Fans who have been eagerly awaiting Mister Sinister’s big-screen debut won’t have to wait long, with him being the first major X-Men villain to appear in the MCU.

Mister Sinister’s Inclusion Is A Good Sign For The MCU’s X-Men Movies

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FOX’s X-Men movies told and retold tons of the franchise’s most iconic stories, such as “Days of Future Past,” the “Dark Phoenix” saga, and the creation of the Sentinels. Now that the MCU is launching its own X-Men saga, fans were worried that the franchise would retread a lot of ground. After all, tons of these stories are integral to the overarching X-Men story, and due to how iconic they are, they would be no-brainers to include in the MCU, even if older X-Men fans have already seen them.

However, the MCU is making a clear statement with its inclusion of Sinister. Rather than sticking with the familiar stories and grounded tone of the FOX projects, the MCU’s X-Men will be bold and feature new stories. Stories involving Magneto and Apocalypse have been done to death, and the MCU is changing things up by kicking things off with a villain that many general audience members probably haven’t been exposed to.

If the MCU’s X-Men continue down this path, the franchise could adapt a whole litany of stories that haven’t had the spotlight before. It is entirely possible that the next X-Men movie will be another Magneto story of Dark Phoenix adaptation, but the inclusion of Sinister in the first outing is a sign that the MCU will go down a different path. While there are a ton of FOX X-Men projects, those movies only scratched the surface of what the comics have to offer, meaning that the MCU could tell unique X-Men stories for years to come.