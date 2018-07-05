Ant-Man and the Wasp's Evangeline Lilly had Major Input on Quantumania Script

✖

Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania is one of the next big things to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it seems as if there was a lot of freedom working on the set. Evangeline Lilly's, who plays Hope Van Dyne/The Wasp in Quantumania, recently had a discussion with Forbidden Planet TV and revealed that she had a ton of input on the films script. During the interview, Lilly revealed how comfortable she feels discussing creativity with Marvel Studios.

"I have a lot of opinions and I'd love to share them and I'd love to give you my thoughts on all of this. And to do it with confidence and to do it with clarity, instead of, before I even speak, already… brushing my own ideas under the carpet, which is an old habit of mine," Lilly told Forbidden Planet TV. "Like, 'Yeah, this probably isn't a very good idea, but…' or, 'You don't have to use this, I'm just going to tell you what it is…' Like all that stuff that I think is is a very common habit of a lot of people and and it was definitely a habit of mine, but instead saying just really openly, 'Here are my thoughts.' And that's a really vulnerable thing to do without the precursor. It actually feels really unnerving because you're making yourself vulnerable to somebody not liking it, without saying, 'You might not like this and that's okay.' And that was really empowering for me to be heard and to have my ideas actually really, really well-received and valued and then to see them wind up in the final script."

Ant-Man: Quantumania is supposed to focus on the Quantum Realm, so it would make sense for Marvel to be really secretive. The Ant-Man sequel seems like it's going to be the most action-packed film in the trilogy, with scribe Jeff Loveness recently revealing details of a scene that uses the same technology as The Mandalorian. Loveness revealed to Bridger Winegar's I Said No Gifts! Podcast an insane action sequence that involves Evangeline Lilly's Wasp.



"I had one of those things where I felt like a French person watching that train movie," he said. "There was a complicated running sequence where the Wasp, very small, she flies around, she's going through the forest and the camera's moving with her and it tracks on the screen, so it just kind of looks like a legitimate shot from the movie, and it's very jarring to have this gigantic screen moving like a camera. It kind of was! Especially in goggles, I don't recommend throwing an Occulus on your head and jumping into an all CG environment."



Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is set to hit theaters on July 28, 2023. The film will star Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas, Michelle Pfeiffer, Bill Murray, Kathryn Newton and Jonathan Majors. Not much is known about the films plot, but it is said to explore the Quantum Realm and features Majors as Kang The Conqueror.

