Evangeline Lilly Addresses If Wasp Will Change Costumes in Future Movies

Ant-Man and the Wasp gave fans a long-awaited look at Hope Van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) in her first superhero costume, and it looks like that outfit could be here to stay.

During a recent appearance at Fan Expo Boston, Lilly was asked if her incarnation of The Wasp will change costumes as frequently as the comic book version of the character. As Lilly put it, the desire to change costumes fit with a lot of Janet Van Dyne’s personality, something that isn’t as true with Hope.

“In the original comic books, she was a fashion designer.” Lilly explained. “Janet Van Dyne was a fashion designer, and she loved to change her costume. And there is absolutely nothing wrong with women liking clothes. I like clothes! But for me, it would be such a distraction from Hope being a very serious, no nonsense scientist. I don’t think she cares that much about what she puts on her body. I think that when she goes to the store, she chooses things that are practical. Whatever she needs to get done, that’s what goes on her body. She goes home and gets done what has to be done.”

“So if Hope was a fashion designer, okay, maybe that’d be fun.” Lilly continued. “But she’s a scientist, so no.”

Sure, the Marvel Cinematic Universe certainly has its fair share of costume changes to begin with, so a Wasp costume redesign might not be entirely out of the cards. But there’s something admirable about Lilly’s reasoning behind how a costume change would fit her character, a mindset that she demonstrated with her costume’s evolution as well.

“The original comic book character is extremely feminine, which I wanted to honor, but she’s also extremely sexualized.” Lilly explained in an interview earlier this year. “And I especially didn’t want to mimic that part of the original. That was tricky to figure out: how do you make a woman clearly feminine and graceful, so that her movements are indicative of womanhood and delicacy and grace and elegance, without making her overtly sexual?”

“One of the advantages to that is that she has a suit that’s head-to-toe covering absolutely everything, which was wonderful luxury.” Lilly said of her “comfortable” costume. “I’m so glad I wasn’t in a mini-skirt and a bustier.”

