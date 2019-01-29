‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Is Now Streaming on Netflix

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to become available to stream n Netflix.

The film is a direct sequel to Ant-Man and follows the hero’s appearance in Captain America: Civil War.

Here’s the film’s synopsis”

“Scott Lang is grappling with the consequences of his choices as both a superhero and a father. Approached by Hope van Dyne and Dr. Hank Pym, Lang must once again don the Ant-Man suit and fight alongside the Wasp. The urgent mission soon leads to secret revelations from the past as the dynamic duo finds itself in an epic battle against a powerful new enemy.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is directed by Peyton Reed and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and Paul Rudd, Andrew Barrer, and Gabriel Ferrari. The film stars Paul Rudd as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly as Janet Van Dyne, with Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne, and Michael Douglas.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is the second to last Marvel Studios film that will go to Netflix as part of a current deal between Disney and the streaming service. Captain Marvel will be the last. Beginning with Avengers: Endgame, Marvel Studios films are likely to make Disney’s own upcoming streaming platform, Disney+, their new home.

Ant-Man and the Wasp also connects to Avengers; Infinity War and possibly to Avengers: Endgame, setting up Scott Lang’s involvement in the fourth Avengers film and a possible trip to the Quantum Realm.

“The Quantum Realm didn’t exist in Edgar [Wright] and Joe’s [Cornish] original drafts,” Reed says. “When [Adam] McKay came on, McKay and Rudd were writing drafts, and McKay also is a big comics nerd. McKay and I were talking about the Microverse. In a movie that had a lot of shrinking, it’d be great to figure out a thing in the third act that for the purposes of that story was almost a cautionary tale. If you turn off the regulator. It allowed us to give Scott Lang his moment of self-sacrifice, where he was going to potentially kill himself to save his daughter. It also occurred to us that we all love that sort of psychedelic side of the Marvel Universe. It’s the Microverse in the comics that we re-named the Quantum Realm for copyright reasons.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now streaming on Netflix.