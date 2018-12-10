‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Peyton Reed Hints at the Future of Cassie Lang

Ant-Man and the Wasp introduced what may be the first Marvel Cinematic Universe family of superheroes with Hank Pym, Janet van Dyne, and their daughter Hope all getting in on the action. The Lang family could be the second.

Ant-Man and the Wasp releases on home media today. Paul Rudd returned as Scott Lang, but director Peyton Reed has an eye on Scott’s daughter, Cassie, for future stories.

“Well, I think one of the things that we’ve set the seeds for in both movies — and I think particularly in Ant-Man and the Wasp — is Cassie Lang, Scott’s daughter. In the comics, she goes on to be a hero in her own right, so I love the idea that in this movie we see that moment where she covers for Scott and stands up to the FBI agent. We see a little bit of her father’s personality in her. I’m intrigued to kind of see what the future holds for Cassie.”

Cassie becomes Stature, the size-changing member of the Young Avengers, in the Marvel Comics Universe. After her apparent death and resurrection, she teams up with her dad and becomes the ant-themed heroine Stinger. Those later stories are the ones that have Reed’s attention when it comes to Cassie possibly becoming a hero in her own right on-screen.

“It’s possible,” Reed says. “I mean, it really is. There’s some interesting stuff in the Nick Spencer Ant-Man comics where I think they’re living in Miami in the comics, but Cassie is in high school, and she’s having typical sort of issues that high school girl might be having, and I like the idea of Scott Lang sort of having to deal with Cassie at almost any age. I like that dynamic a lot.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.

Additional reporting by Scott Huver