Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Featurette Showcases Kathryn Newton

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was released on Disney+ last week, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe film is also available to purchase physically on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD. The movie is expected to include some bonus features, including a behind-the-scenes look at Kathryn Newton as Cassie Lang. The role was originally played by Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp before the character was aged up in Avengers: Endgame and played by Emma Fuhrmann. In honor of the threequel's Blu-ray release, the official Instagram account for Marvel Studios is sharing a peek at their Cassie-themed bonus content.

"An experience of a lifetime. Take a look behind the scenes of Marvel Studios' #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania with Kathryn Newton. See this and more when you buy it on Blu-ray & Digital now," Marvel Studios wrote. You can watch the featurette below:

Why Did Marvel Studios Recast Cassie Lang?

"We've just introduced our now 18-year-old Cassie Lang. Kathryn Newton, of course, an actor who I have admired for a long time," director Peyton Reed said on the audio commentary for Quantumania. And when we were talking about Cassie in this movie, she's aged five years since the events of Ant-Man and the Wasp. And I wanted someone in that role who could really hang with Paul Rudd and sort of not be left in the dust."

He added, "She's gotta be sharp, and quick, and funny. And also, [Newton] is an athlete. She's a world-class golfer. She has the physicality for the role," he adds. "And just someone who can seem like Scott Lang's daughter. You know, what does she pick up from him? What does she go against? She's got the heart of Scott. She's also got a bit of that sense of humor, a bit of that messy quality."

Who Stars in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

In addition to Newton as Cassie Lang, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania sees the return of Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly in the titular roles. The movie also features the return of Michelle Pfeiffer as Janet Van Dyne and Michael Douglas as Hank Pym, and includes the return of Loki's Jonathan Majors as Kang the Conqueror. Bill Murray also made his franchise debut in the film, and David Dastmalchian, who played Kurt in the first two Ant-Man films, is back as a new character. Other Ant-Man newcomers include William Jackson Harper as Quaz and Katy O'Brian as Jentorra.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now available to watch on Disney+ and buy on 4K, Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD