Ant-Man 3 Writer Denies He Leaked Marvel Studios Secrets

Jeff Loveness insists he's not leaking Marvel secrets on social media. As part of a bizarre rumor mill that's been churning online over the past week, self-proclaimed scoopers have suggested the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania writer may be purposefully leaking Marvel Studios secrets under a burner account. Shortly after that completely unfounded rumor started to spread like wildfire, a report surfaced from one reputable insider suggesting Loveness had been removed from his duties as the writer of Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Now, Loveness has taken to Twitter to shut down the notion he's the one leaking Marvel secrets. In a tweet early Monday morning, Loveness tweeted "Nah. That's not me. Didn't leak anything. All Bogus."

Nah. That’s not me. Didn’t leak anything. All Bogus — Jeff Loveness (@JeffLoveness) May 22, 2023

Is Jeff Loveness still writing the next Avengers movie?

In his tweet, Loveness didn't address his current status with Marvel Studios, and the report he's no longer writing Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. When we spoke with him in March, the writer expressed nothing but excitement regarding the movie.

"I can't say specifically. I think I'd get in trouble. I gotta get better at talking to the internet. But, like, just characters that we like? I mean, I think we're excited for the actors more than even the characters right now because we've got a really good crop of performers," Loveness said at the time. "We've got Florence Pugh and Jonathan Majors and Letitia Wright. We've got such a deep bench of really good actors and I think everyone is going to get their chance to shine. I cant say who, but I think we've got a deep bench and it's fun to finally put everybody into the game."

At one point, Loveness was writing a script for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings helmer Destin Daniel Cretton, though it's now unclear if those plans have changed as well.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now available to stream on Disney+ or available as a physical home media release wherever movies are sold.