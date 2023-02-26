Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Production Designer Reveals Epic Kang Concept Art and More

Jonathan Majors made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in 2021 in the season finale of Loki as "He Who Remains," and this month he made his highly-anticipated return as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The post-credit scene of the Ant-Man threequel teased a big future for Kang and another appearance in the second season of Loki. Naturally, bringing one of Marvel Comics' most iconic villains to life takes a lot of work, and Quantumania production designer Will Htay has been taking to Instagram this week to share some Kang concept art.

"K A N G ! Epic key frame concept by @pietro_nume @framestore I was after an epic shot of Kang descending from his Celestium to lay waste to the Quantum hordes with the aid of his Quantumnauts and his Quantum army – we put Quantum in front of a lot of things to make it sound Quantum ... this was one of many of my favourite pieces of concept art from the film," Htay captioned one post. You can check it out below:

"K A N G T H E C O N Q U E R O R ! By @thomasducrest @framestore another great piece of concept art as Kang surveys the battle for Chronopolis," Htay captioned another post. You can view that one below:

You can view more of Htay's concept art from Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania here.

Is Kang Marvel's New Thanos?

During San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel Studios revealed that they will officially wrap up the new saga with two new Avengers movies, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars, and president Kevin Feige believes the multiverse is in good hands with Jonathan Majors playing Kang.

"It comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there," Feige told ComicBook.com. "It's amazing, and I said to him there's nobody's shoulders I'd rather be putting the multiverse saga on than his. It's really impressive what Jonathan Majors is able to do and all the different incarnations, variants, if you will, of Kang that we will see him do. It's really pretty cool."

"What I love is that he's totally different from Thanos. That he is completely different. That it's not just how about there's a bigger purple guy with a helmet? That's not what Kang is. Kang is a very different type of villain and the fact that he is many, many different characters is what's most exciting and most differentiates him." The Marvel Studios President added.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed also recently teased big things for Kang.

"We're starting off Phase 5 in a big, big way," Reed said during an appearance at CCXP 2022 in Brazil. "This is the biggest adventure that Ant-Man and Wasp have ever gone on. We're going to strange places and we're encountering an antagonist that's unlike anything they've ever experienced — and that includes Thanos."

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now playing in theaters.