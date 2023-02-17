Kang Conquers Avengers Campus at Disney's California Adventure

Kang The Conqueror has arrived at Avengers Campus and the heroes are in trouble. Following the premiere of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Jonathan Majors is all over the place. And, now that included Disney's California Adventure. Well, not exactly, this variant of the Marvel villain arrived at the part of the park where our heroes team-up with guests for adventures. While only there for a limited time, the villain will enlist willing fans into his schemes to get the upper hand on the Avengers. It's a lot of excitement to witness around the star to MCU Phase 5. Seeing Kang sneaking around is only going to add to the fun at the theme parks too. Check out his look down below!

The Disney Parks Blog says, "Kang the Conqueror has slipped through time and arrived at Avengers Campus! Quite possibly the biggest threat Ant-Man and The Wasp have ever encountered, Kang moves stealthily throughout the campus, engaging recruits and seeking information on the heroes in this timeline. Be on the lookout. Kang is only at Disney California Adventure Park for a limited time."

💥Get ready to go subatomic...because Disney Parks has the top ways for you to celebrate the release of #AntManAndTheWaspQuantumania! Head to the Disney Parks Blog to learn more: https://t.co/4B1kPkz9n8 pic.twitter.com/Jx2GdqQxWo — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) February 17, 2023

Kang's Role In the MCU Heading Forward

Kevin Feige spoke to Entertainment Weekly about Phase 5 and the big bad for this Multiverse Saga. Kang The Conqueror is going to be at the top of a lot of Marvel fans' minds as they leave Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The Marvel Studios president has been thinking about Kang as a potential threat for some time. He was absolutely floored by the initial fan response to Majors after he was announced.

"For years, we've always had the inkling that Kang would be an amazing follow-up to Thanos," the Marvel boss told the outlet. "He's got that equal stature in the comics, but he's a completely different villain. Mainly, that's because he's multiple villains. He's so unique from Thanos, which we really liked."

"That's really saying something with a movie like this. Even early on without the effects, Jonathan is his own effect. He was working from the start. It's always one of the fun rolls of the dice that we do at Marvel, which is to say: 'Hey, we're going to make multiple movies around this character, and we're going to start before the audience has even had a chance to meet him,'" Feige continued. "We really go all in on these ideas and this casting. It was a big relief when the season ender of Loki season 1 happened. People really seem to be on board for Kang. People are chanting, 'Kang!' when Jonathan goes on talk shows, and they haven't even seen him in the movie yet!"

