‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’: Paul Rudd Talks About His Surprising Other Character

Fans knew that Paul Rudd would reprise his role as Scott Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp, but they probably didn’t expect to see Rudd taking on another, unexpected role for one scene in the film.

SPOILERS for Ant-Man and the Wasp follow.

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Scott has a dream that involves Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp who was lost in the Quantum Realm. This dream kicks off his next adventure, which finds him reuniting with Hope van Dyne and Hank Pym, Janet’s daughter and husband respectively, in order to bring Janet back.

Janet is played by Michelle Pfeiffer, but Rudd also had to embody Janet in one scene of the film. It turns out that, during Scott’s dive into the Quantum Realm, Janet put a kind of quantum antennae on Scott that allows her to send a message through him. That means Janet takes over Scott’s body to tell Hope and Hank what they need to know to find her.

In that scene, Rudd is forced to stop acting like Scott and start acting like Janet. During the Ant-Man and the Wasp press conference, Rudd tried to describe the unusual sequence.

“Every time we would refer to that, we kept calling it the “All Of Me Sequence” and we’d have many conversations about it earlier on,” Rudd said. “Because this seems like a fairly big swing. But it was surreal, to say the least. And there are those moments, you know, as an actor, you have to buy into this scenario and you’re playing the truth of the moment. But at the same time, as me being me and Michael being Michael when I had my hand tenderly to his cheek and I’m staring… in the eyes, here we… we giggled a couple of times.”

Ant-Man and the Wasp opened to $76 million at the box office this weekend. That’s almost $20 million more than the original Ant-Man opened to in 2015. Ant-Man is expected to return in Avengers 4, a role that was seemingly foreshadowed in Ant-Man and the Wasp’s post-credits scene.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.