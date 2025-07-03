X-Men Star Breaks Silence on MCU Bringing Their Character Back Without Them in Avengers: Doomsday

While Marvel Studios is bringing back X-Men actors for Avengers: Doomsday, one actor doesn’t mind not being called back. In March, Marvel Studios surprised everyone by hosting a livestream in which the studio unveiled some of the cast for Avengers: Doomsday, including the likes of Patrick Stewart (Professor Charles Xavier) and Ian McKellen (Magneto). With the promise of more cast members still to be unveiled at a later date, fans have long speculated as to whether or not some of the X-Men: First Class actors would be announced. However, we now know at least one who is seemingly happy to sit it out.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Nicholas Hoult, who starred as Beast in the prequel trilogy, confirms he has not heard from Marvel, but isn’t bothered by the lack of a call. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Hoult revealed that he saw the livestream from Marvel Studios announcing the return of Kelsey Grammer as Beast. Although the news was certainly surprising, Hoult revealed his excitement over getting to see Grammer back on-screen as Beast alongside some of the original X-Men cast. While speaking to the outlet, Nicholas Hoult said, “Kelsey was a great Beast. He was the Beast I saw when I was a kid, along with the other actors that they’re bringing back, Patrick and Ian and James and all them.”

Hoult further explained that he’s excited to see how Marvel Studios manages to incorporate these characters into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Those were the characters that I got to watch in X-Men movies. I’m excited to see what they do with it. It’ll be fun to see how they incorporate those characters into that world.”

Hoult portrayed Beast in 2011’s X-Men: First Class, 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past, and 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. He also made a quick cameo, along with other First Class cast members, in 2018’s Deadpool 2. While Grammer played the role in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, followed by an appearance in 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past. Grammer later made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut when he appeared in a post credits scene for Marvel Studios’ The Marvels. The actor was the first legacy actor to be revealed for Avengers: Doomsday during Marvel Studios’ livestream of the cast chairs.

Set to reprise their X-Men roles for Avengers: Doomsday alongside Grammer are Patrick Stewart’s Charles Xavier, Ian McKellen’s Magneto, James Marsden’s Cyclops, Alan Cumming’s Nightcrawler, and Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique. As it stands, Hoult has gone on record to say he has not had talks with Marvel Studios regarding a return as Beast. While Hoult won’t be donning the Beast costume again anytime soon, though, the actor can next be seen in DC’s forthcoming Superman film, set to hit theaters later this month. He stars as the iconic villain Lex Luthor alongside David Corenswet’s Man of Steel. Although this will mark his first turn as Luthor, Hoult is expected to play an important role in the DC Universe going forward, with the character expected to return beyond Superman.

Although Marvel Studios previously confirmed there were more cast members yet to be unveiled for Avengers: Doomsday, it is unknown how — or when — the studio plans to reveal the remainder of the cast. Production on Avengers: Doomsday is now underway in the UK. Joining the legacy X-Men characters will be the Avengers, the New Avengers (aka Thunderbolts*), and the Fantastic Four.

Marvel Studios’ next Avengers film, Avengers: Doomsday, is slated to hit theaters on December 18, 2026. It will be followed by Avengers: Secret Wars nearly a year later on December 17, 2027.