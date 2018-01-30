‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Trailer Reveals Why The Wasp Wasn’t Part Of Civil War

Ant-Man went all-in with Captain America in Civil War, but why didn’t The Wasp come with him?

That question is addressed at the very beginning of the new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, which sees Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang asking Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne what she would have done.

“I just have one question,” Lang says. “When Cap needed help if I’d asked you, would you have come?” That pretty much makes it clear that he never approached her about coming with him, though van Dyne makes sure to let him know that was a mistake.

“I guess we’ll never know, but if you had you’d have never been caught,” van Dyne says.

Yeah, she’s probably right about that.

Lang’s actions have put Hank Pym and Hope between a rock and a hard place, causing them to go on the run. Now, that takes on a whole new meaning when you can literally shrink a building to suitcase size, but it’s still a hassle. Pym will also most likely have some words for Lang’s choices in Civil War according to Ant-Man and the Wasp director Peyton Reed.

“The events of Captain America: Civil War gave us something clear, which is: what was Hank Pym and Hope Van Dyne’s reaction to Scott having taken this technology out into the world in Civil War?” Reed said. “We had a lot of fun playing around with that. And we play with size and scale a lot. I love the idea of Giant-Man.”

Not only did Lang reveal what the suit could in front of everything to see, but he also ended up on the opposing side to the government, and they haven’t taken too kindly to that now that he’s not with Cap and the rest hiding out.

Unlike many of the Avengers, Lang couldn’t stay away forever, as he has a daughter he needs to take care of. Still, you can’t ever really go wrong doing a favor for Captain America (unless he’s a Hydra agent of course), so odds are that decision to fight by his side will be rewarded sooner or later.

Ant-Man and the Wasp currently holds a 3.97 out of 5 on ComicBook.com’s anticipation rankings, placing it in the #5 spot. You can submit your score for the film here.

Ant-Man and the Wasp hits theaters on July 6.