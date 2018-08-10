Ant-Man and The Fly Team Up in Funny or Die Mashup Video

The possibility of crossovers in Marvel films certainly seems to be growing by the day, but it’s pretty safe to assume that fans haven’t been prepared for this one.

Funny or Die recently shared a new mashup video, which creates a hypothetical film called Ant-Man and The Fly. As the name would suggest, it pairs Paul Rudd‘s happy-go-lucky superhero, Scott Lang/Ant-Man, with Jeff Goldblum‘s mutated scientist, Seth Brundle, in The Fly.

Surprisingly, the end result works pretty well, even with the two films being completely different genres. Granted, that mashup in particular would never actually happen onscreen, but there’s still a chance that Scott Lang could interact with Goldblum’s Marvel Cinematic Universe character, The Grandmaster.

“Grandmaster is more superheroed than all of them put together.” Goldblum said of whether or not his character survived the events of Avengers: Infinity War. “You can’t kill me, I’m like a vampire. I’m deathless and I can kill people by looking at them. Or I can resurrect them just by looking at them and thinking of them. I can do everything. Being able to do all of that, all I want to do is play games. So really I’m everywhere and nowhere. I’m like Keyser Söze.”

But in the meantime, since it’s unclear exactly when we’ll see both The Grandmaster and Ant-Man onscreen — could we maybe see a proper sequel to The Fly? As Goldblum explained earlier this year, any potential sequel wouldn’t actually have him in it.

“I don’t think my character would be involved because of course I got tragically mutated with the fly and then the machine, oh boy,” Goldblum shared in a recent interview. “But maybe I show up as a grandchild of the original Seth Brundle, or Seth Brundle had a brother. Had a brother that emerges in some ways! Who knows, I don’t know but David Cronenberg was a thrill to work with. Boy, if he was involved I’d like to work with him again, I’ll tell you that.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on Aug. 14. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.