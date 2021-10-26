Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Adds Bill Murray to the Cast in Secret Role

Bill Murray is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In fact, he’s already filmed his role super-secretive role. In a new interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, the Ghostbusters alumnus revealed he just wrapped on a Marvel project. As with most casting news, Marvel Studios has yet to unveil Murray’s involvement, and the actor didn’t specify which character he’d be playing.

“You know, recently I made a Marvel movie. I probably won’t tell you, but never mind. In any case, some people were quite surprised why I decided on such a project. But for me the thing was quite clear: I got to know the director – and really liked him very much,” Murray told the paper (through a translation by Cosmic Circus). He was funny, humble, everything you want from a director. And with the cheerleader story Bring It On he made a movie years ago, which I think is damn good. So I agreed, although I’m not interested in these huge comic book adaptations as an actor otherwise.”

Rumors had spread earlier this month about Murray’s double potentially being spotted near the film’s London set. For what it’s worth, Murray says it’s unlikely he’ll be back.

“Let’s put it this way: the director is a good guy, and now I’ve at least tried out what it’s like to shoot a Marvel movie,” the comedy legend added. “But I don’t think I need that experience a second time. And to come back to your previous question: I have mostly had a pretty good knack for avoiding the nasties of this industry. Fortunately, most good artists are also good people. At least that’s how I experience it with my friends.”

As with most Marvel projects in production, we know little about the upcoming film, other than the fact Jonathan Majors will be appearing in the feature as Kang the Conqueror. Franchise lead Evangeline Lilly previously praised the new script from MCU newcomer Jeff Loveness.

“I think he is phenomenal. I think he’s one of the best writers we’ve ever had. I think he’s got an incredible mastery of voice,” Lilly previously told Collider about the writer. “So, on the page, I could hear all the characters, and I knew that he’d really kind of harnessed each person’s unique personality. I just think that it’s going to be really special. I actually think it has the chance to be the best one we’ve done yet.”

For what it’s worth, Quantumania wouldn’t be Murray’s first Marvel role. The comedian voice Johnny Storm in the Fantastic Four radio show prior to his days on SNL in the mid-1970s.

The first two Ant-Man movies are now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now due out July 28, 2023.

