Paul Rudd on Joining ‘Avengers 4’ After ‘Ant-Man and The Wasp’

After Ant-Man and The Wasp, Paul Rudd heads to the fourth Avengers movie as Scott Lang.

While no cast members can speak a word of how they are involved with Marvel Studios‘ next massive ensemble flick in terms of the narrative, Rudd does did open up about the film’s massive cast while talking to ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. Check out ComicBook.com’s full Ant-Man and The Wasp interview with Paul Rudd in the video above!

“Well, you know, again, it’s a bit of a surreal feeling,” Rudd said, having worked with a portion of the Avengers cast in Captain America: Civil War. “Also, we’re filming everything kind of on the same place. Just even in passing, it’s like, ‘Oh, hey Benedict.’ Yeah, it’s cool. It feels a little bit like you’re a part of something, and part of a group, and it’s nice. Everybody’s very cool, very nice, but it’s just still so surreal to me.”

Rudd, nor his cast, would not reveal whether or not the rest of the Ant-Man and The Wasp cast is joining him in the next outing against Thanos but Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige revealed The Wasp actress Evangeline Lilly has already filmed some scenes for “future movies.“

Still, Rudd does know quite a bit about what is going on in the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe outside of his own films, especially Avengers: Infinity War which takes place almost simultaneously.

“I knew some things,” Rudd said. “I know some things. Also, understanding, being one of the writers, I have to know certain things anyway. But there are also things that I don’t know, that people are like, ‘Oh, Marvel’s very good at kind of keeping secrets from the public.’ Well, you know what? They’re also pretty good at keeping secrets from their employees!”

As for being left out of Avengers: Infinity War after being invited to the party for Captain America: Civil War, Rudd jokes about being left out. “What am I, chopped liver?” Rudd said. “Come on, text a brother!”

Marvel's next theatrical outing will be with Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6. Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.