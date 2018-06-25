Kevin Feige Teases The Quantum Realm’s MCU Future

Ant-Man and the Wasp isn’t far out from theaters these days. Once July rolls in, the long-awaited sequel will go live, giving MCU fans a chance to experience the next piece of Scott Lang’s journey with Hope van Dyne. And, according to one producer, fans better pay close attention to how the Quantum Realm is used.

This weekend, Ant-Man and the Wasp is doing press in the U.S. ahead of its early July premiere. ComicBook’s Brandon Davis was able to attend the film’s special conference, and it was there Kevin Feige opened up about the Quantum Realm’s future in the MCU.

When the president of Marvel Studios was asked how the realm will be used moving forward, Feige did keep coy while reassuring fans there is definitely more to come.

“There are things that you see back there that Peyton has put in there,” Feige teased. “Where and how they pay off in the near term and the long term remains to be seen. “

For fans, such a teaser has big implications. Ant-Man and the Wasp is slated to introduce Janet van Dyne in full when it debuts, so the sequel has some Quantum Realm explorations to do. The last time the heroine was seen, Janet was diving headlong into the Quantum Realm to save the world. Decades have passed since Hank Pym watched his wife sacrifice herself, but it seems Janet survived all these years in the Quantum Realm. The question that remains is how.

So far, very little is known about the Quantum Realm in the MCU, but it presents all kinds of opportunity. Ant-Man and even Doctor Strange even touched upon the infinite space of the plane, a fact that has some Marvel fan-theorists wondering whether Captain Marvel has been hiding in the Quantum Realm all this time. When Ant-Man and the Wasp goes live, fans will hopefully find out whether those theories have any merit or if the plane may jumpstart the franchise’s own multiverse.

Ant-Man and the Wasp opens in theaters on July 6th.