Loki Star Jonathan Majors Clarifies Which Version of Kang He’s Playing in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

If you thought Jonathan Majors was going to be playing the free-spirited He Who Remains once more in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, you’d be mistaken. During one recent interview on the press tour for Majors’ The Harder They Fall, the actor wanted to make it clear he’s playing a character much different than the one he played during the closing moments of Loki.

The actor says his psychology “shifted” in order to take a more villainous turn on the set of the time-traveling flick. “I felt pretty loose and free on the Loki set! The MCU and all the powers-that-be are just so open-hearted,” Majors recently told GamesRadar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “The character is different so you move a different way; my psychology has shifted because of the character. He’s just a different guy. He Who Remains is not in Ant-Man. It’s Kang. But the people surrounding us – the cast, my leading man Paul Rudd – that’s different. Because Paul’s not Tom [Hiddleston]. This is a movie, not a TV show. I’ve been here since the beginning and I came in at the end on Loki.”

No matter the case, Kang’s arrival in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is largely thanks to Loki head writer Michael Waldron. According to Waldron, he fought for the live-action introduction of Kang the Conqueror since the earliest days of development on the series.

“I was fighting for that from the beginning,” Waldron told CBR earlier this year. “That was what I wanted. I think the onus on us was to prove why that made sense. As our story came together, and as we realized this isn’t just a time travel story, this is a multiverse story, and as we really built out what was going to be the mythology of the man behind the curtain, so to speak, it just made sense. Who is more dangerous, who would you want to contain the variants of, more than Kang the Conqueror?”

Majors can be seen in the Season One finale of Loki, now streaming on Disney+. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is now due out July 28, 2023.

What other characters do you think could pop up in the third Ant-Man flick? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.