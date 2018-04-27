Anthony Mackie Teases Falcon’s Fate After Avengers: Infinity War

There is a certain sense of foreboding attached to the upcoming Avengers flick. Next year, casual and hardcore fans alike will get to learn more about Thanos and his role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe thanks to Avengers: Infinity War. The film will stand as the first of a pair and show fans how mighty Earth's heroes can be when they are faced with impossible odds.

Gathering the likes of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange, Infinity War will see the heroes fight for their galaxy. The so-called Mad Titan is out for blood in his quest to collect the Infinity Stones - and it seems more likely everyday that some heroes will die in battle.

Of course, fans can't know for sure who will die until the movie hits theaters. However, if one star is to be believed, then we know Sam Wilson isn't going to be singing a swan song anytime soon. After all, he is a falcon.

Recently, Anthony Mackie appeared at Wizard World Cleveland where he spoke about his part in Infinity War. It was there that the star revealed just a tiny bit about Falcon's fate, and Mackie told fans the sky-bound hero was not going to die soon.

"I've only read 5 pages [of the script] – and they were a good 5 pages. But I was alive in those five pages," he said. "I ain't dying. I've got that in my contract. you can't a brother off. I'm not going to die. I ain't going nowhere."

There is still a chance that Mackie is trying to mislead readers about his hero's fate. However, in light of recent reports, the misdirect seems unlikely. As the MCU continues to grow, longtime stars will soon find themselves bowing out of roles when their contracts are fulfilled. Most recently, fans have grown concerned that Chris Evans will abandoned his post as Captain America given the actor's dwindling contract.

Should that be the case, the Avenger will need to pass his legacy down, and who could take it? Well, there is Sam Wilson. In the comics, Falcon has taken up Steve Roger's shield, so it isn't impossible to think Mackie may be tasked to do the same.

Avengers: Infinity War is described by Marvel Studios as the culmination of everything in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man in 2008. The movie is filming now under directors Anthony and Joe Russo, from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

The expansive confirmed cast includes Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Jeremy Renner, Scarlett Johansson, Tom Holland, Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bethany, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Benedict Wong, Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Pom Klementieff, and Josh Brolin as the villain Thanos. Avengers: Infinity War and its as-yet-untitled sequel are filming back-to-back for a May 4, 2018 and May 3, 2019 release, respectively.

More Avengers: Infinity War News: Avengers Infinity War: 5 Marvel Infinity Saga Easter Eggs Fans Want / Benedict Wong Fanboys Out About Delivering Infinity Stone Line & Joining Avengers: Infinity War / Russo Brothers Confirm Next Two Avengers Movies Still Directly Connected

Excited for Avengers: Infinity War? Rank your anticipation below!

[HT] ScreenGeek