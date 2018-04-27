Anthony Mackie Reveals If He’d Assume Captain America's Title

For nearly a decade, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has kept its major line-up steady with casting. Robert Downey Jr. has had his play with Tony Stark since 2008, and stars like Chris Evans and Chris Hemsworth have become closely tied to their respective roles. However, as all comic fans know, these superhero characters are flexible and often inherited by others. In the Marvel Universe, heroes like Thor and the Hulk have had their namesakes passed down. And, now, one of the Avengers stars has revealed whether they'd take up Captain America's shield if they were asked to.

Recently, Anthony Mackie opened up to fans at Wizard World Cleveland about the Falcon's future in the MCU. It was there that star was asked if he'd ever assume Captain America's title, and here is what Mackie had to say:

"If it was given to me. I feel like Chris Evans is the perfect Captain America," he said.

"I can't think of another actor who would be able to play that role as well as he does – and I love the idea of me, Chris and Sebastian and Scarlet just living forever in the Captain America franchise. It's just fun."

This is not the first time that Mackie has said he'd like Captain America's squad to stay the same in the MCU. The star said something similar at Salt Lake City Comic Con last year.

"I don't think we need a new Cap. I don't think Cap needs to change," Mackie told fans. "I think [Bucky's actor Sebastian Stan] would be a great Cap, but then we're left without Bucky. I think I'd be a great Cap, but then we're left without a Falcon."

However, it seems like Mackie's co-star Sebastian Stan is a bit more open to the inheritance. The actor was asked a similar question at the Salt Lake event, and Stan said he'd rather see himself take up Captain America's red-white-and-blue costume.

Of course, the MCU will eventually come to a point where Captain Americawill need to be replaced. Chris Evans will see his contract with Marvel Studios fulfilled in just a few films, but the iconic hero's role in the franchise is far from over. It will come down to either Mackie or Stan to take up the legacy unless the studio opts to recast Steve Rogers. So, with Avengers: Infinity War now in production, both of these stars may want to prove they are just as scrappy as Captain America.

[HT] ScreenGeek