Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson Trends After The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Episode 5

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon is trending on social media in a major way, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5. (Major Spoilers Follow!) In the new episode of TFATWS, "Truth", Sam Wilson finds himself grounded as Falcon when his wings are destroyed in battle with John Walker's Captain America. However, the downtime proves to be transformative for Sam (literally and figuratively), as he finally comes to terms with why and how a black man can become Captain America.

The power and depth of Sam's confrontation with Captain America's legacy is really resonating with fans - as are the shots of Mackie's physique, in his Captain America training montage! Check out the love Anthony Mackie's Same Wilson is now getting, as he finally becomes the MCU's new Captain America!