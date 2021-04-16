Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson Trends After The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's Episode 5

By Kofi Outlaw

Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson/Falcon is trending on social media in a major way, following the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode 5. (Major Spoilers Follow!) In the new episode of TFATWS, "Truth", Sam Wilson finds himself grounded as Falcon when his wings are destroyed in battle with John Walker's Captain America. However, the downtime proves to be transformative for Sam (literally and figuratively), as he finally comes to terms with why and how a black man can become Captain America.

The power and depth of Sam's confrontation with Captain America's legacy is really resonating with fans - as are the shots of Mackie's physique, in his Captain America training montage! Check out the love Anthony Mackie's Same Wilson is now getting, as he finally becomes the MCU's new Captain America!

That's MY Captain America!

There's an entire segment of the Marvel fanbase who now see themselves in Captain America. That's a monumental thing. 

What This Moment Means

Chadwick Boseman is gone, and T'Challa/Black Panther's future in the MCU is uncertain. Black boys and girls needed a new icon to look up to. Well, "Uncle Sam" takes on a whole new meaning to those kids watching The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Thank You Anthony Mackie

To truly take up Captain America's legacy in the MCU, Sam Wilson needed to show off some serious Steve Rogers-level physique. Based on fan reactions, Mackie definitely delivered. All that training was worth it.

Put Some Respect On His Name!

A lot of fans of Anthony Mackie are looking at this new hype for the actor as long overdue. Respect should've been put on his name YEARS ago. 

King of Streaming

In just the last two years, Anthony Mackie has had big starring roles on Netflix (Altered Carbon S2, Outside the Wire, Black Mirror), Apple TV+ (The Banker), and Prime Video (Seberg, Wetlands). With The Falcon and the Winter Soldier on Disney+, Mackie may actually be the King of all streaming! 

Sam Wilson Week

It's now (un)officially "Sam Wilson Week" in Marvel fan circles, as we wait for Anthony Mackie's full-fledged debut as the new Captain America. 7 days... let's enjoy it! 

The Upgrade

Fans aren't looking for Sam Wilson to be the next Steve Rogers - they're looking at him to be a better kind of Captain America. Our guy won't disappoint. 

Sam Wilson & Isiah Bradley: The Black Experience

TFATWS Episode 5 brought back Carl Lumby's Isaiah Bradley for a profound scene with Sam Wilson, discussing whether a black man can truly become America's symbol (Captain America) given the reality of the nation's racial history. To say the scene is striking a chord with fans would be an understatement. 

Are You Ready?

Marvel Comics readers already know what the end of TFATWS Episode 5 was referencing - and the big payoff that's coming in the season finale. Are you ready? 

New Cap, New Falcon

As Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson becomes Captain America, Danny Ramirez's Joaquin Torres is poised to become the new Falcon. Yes, please.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is streaming on Disney+. 

Comments ( 1 )

