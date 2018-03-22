‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Writer Says “You Have No Idea What Avengers 4 Is”

While everyone pores over the trailers and interviews for Avengers: Infinity War, it’s ok to forget that there’s a whole different movie coming out just one year later, capping off the first decade of Marvel Studios movies.

Some people have speculated over the plot of the untitled Avengers movie, which was previously going to be Avengers: Infinity War Part 2. But screenwriter Stephen McFeely has been keeping up with the online theories, and is confident in stating that NO ONE has come close to figuring it out.

“We know pretty much what’s going on in Avengers 3,” McFeely said “You’ve been told who’s the bad guy and what he wants for several movies and it’s not going to change: that’s what’s going to happen. You run it in the best possible way with twists along the way, but you have no idea what Avengers 4 is.”

It seems like the untitled sequel will continue the narrative established in Avengers: Infinity War, but that the filmmakers have made sure that the two movies will stand on their own.

“Nobody knows, and that’s what makes me particularly excited. I look all the time on the internet: people have no idea!” said McFeely. “[Avengers] 4 resolves the intrigue of Infinity War; [the movies are] clearly linked, but they almost seem to belong to two different genres. We did not want to cut a film in half and say, ‘Pay now and come back in a year for the rest!’ These are two very different stories, on a tonal and structural level.”

ComicBook.com also spoke with McFeely and his writing partner Christopher Markus on the set of Infinity War, where they spoke about how the two movies will be distinctly different.

“It does not feel like you hit pause and then unpaused it,” Markus said. “It is two very different [movies].”

Co-director Joe Russo spoke about the movies differences in a way that Marvel Comics fans should be intimately familiar with.

“We look in a way that you would look at writers in comic books,” Russo said. “People pick up different runs, and they go with it. If there are things from mythology that you are inspired by or you find relevancy in, you go with that. If there are things in mythology that you want to see differently, then you explore ways to execute it differently.”

Fans will learn more about the untitled sequel after Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.