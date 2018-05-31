Captain America and Black Widow to Play Bigger Roles in ‘Avengers 4’

Chris Evans’ Captain America and Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow didn’t get much of a story arc in Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, but screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely promise that Steve Rogers and Natasha Romanoff will get their time to shine in Avengers 4.

Markus and McFeely spoke to The New York Times for a story about writing modern blockbusters for pop culture aware audiences. The writers say that Marvel Studios didn’t place any mandate on them about which characters needed to take the lead in the film or where any particular storyline needed to go.

That said, Markus added that “we’re never writing without knowing where the end goes.” So, while Cap and Black Widow have relatively small, reactionary roles in Avengers: Infinity Wars, they “have a much bigger role to play in that second film.”

McFeely adds, “We gave ourselves license to pay off later.”

Captain America and Black Widow had been in hiding after the events of Captain America: Civil War, along with The Falcon. They only came back into play in the battle against Thanos after Iron Man was taken away from Earth. Bruce Banner took the phone that Captain America had given Tony Stark and made the call just in time for Cap’s team to get to Scotland to help defend Scarlet Witch and Vision from Corvus Glaive and Proxima Midnight.

After that, Vision was taken to Wakanda so that Shuri could try to figure out a way to separate the Mind Stone from his synthetic body without killing him. The Avengers did their best to defend Wakanda from the Black Order and their army of Outriders, but eventually, Thanos arrived, took the Mind Stone, and snapped his fingers.

Captain America and Black Widow are two of the only heroes left after Thanos’ act. The others include Iron Man, Bruce Banner, and Thor. Hawkeye was not in the movie, but he’s presumed to have survived. It seems like the original Avengers may have to assemble one more time if they’re to undo what Thanos has done.

The fourth Avengers movie opens on May 3, 2019.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.