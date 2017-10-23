Kevin Feige Confirms Captain Marvel Will Appear In ‘Avengers 4’

A lot is still unknown about Avengers 4, but it sounds like one character will definitely have a part to play in it.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige was asked about the future of female characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe – particularly the solo film around Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). And along the way, he confirmed that the events of Captain Marvel will play into Avengers 4, with Larson set to reprise her role in the latter film.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Really, the focus now is on delivering Captain Marvel,” Feige revealed, “and then bringing Captain Marvel‘s story into the finale of everything we’ve started thus far.”

Fans have speculated about Captain Marvel’s role in Avengers 4 for quite some time. After director Joe Russo confirmed to ComicBook.com that she wouldn’t be in Avengers: Infinity War, photos of Larson arriving on the Avengers 4 set seemed to hint at her role in the film. And with the Captain Marvel solo film set to introduce the Skrulls into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some had already begun to wonder if the villainous aliens would play a role in Avengers 4.

In terms of other future female-led films, Feige said that it’s too early to publicly confirm them, with the priority being finishing out the remainder of the MCU’s Phase Three.

“There are a lot of discussions, they all focus on the post-Phase Three, Avengers 4 film, so nothing that we’ll get into publicly.” Feige explained. “We’re really focusing on Captain Marvel and the work that [directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck] are doing. It’s going to be a big part of heading towards this epic conclusion and epic finale of 22 movies over the course of 10 years. That is focus for the next six movies we have to finish and get out.”

In a post-Wonder Woman landscape, fans have increased their campaigns for Marvel to introduce more female-led blockbusters. Thor: Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson reportedly pitched an all-female teamup movie to Feige, and talks about a Black Widow solo film continue to be bounced around.

Captain Marvel will debut on March 8th, 2019, while Avengers 4 is set to be released on May 3rd, 2019.